Gloomy sentiment continues with European markets heading for a negative open

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open on Wednesday after a gloomy start to new year trading yesterday.

European stocks closed slightly lower Tuesday, shortly after the regional benchmark hit its highest level in nearly two years.

Asia-Pacific markets fell overnight, with stocks in South Korea and Taiwan leading declines as major tech firms including chipmakers came under pressure after Barclays downgraded Apple.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures slipped in overnight trading after the Nasdaq Composite registered its worst session since October.

CNBC Pro: Goldman added these stocks to its conviction list — giving them more than 50% upside

Goldman Sachs added a number of stocks to its lists of top picks, and a number of them were given significant upside.

Called the "Conviction List - Directors' Cut," the lists encompass the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Those lists are the bank's "curated and active" picks of between 15 and 30 top buy-rated stocks for each region.

CNBC Pro takes a look at five, one of which was given more than 100% upside. All price targets are for the 12 months from December 2023.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Investing pro says some sectors in China have 'astonishing strength' — and names stocks to play in 2024

China's sluggish economy and property troublesturned manyinvestors bearish in 2023 — but one sees a lot of promise in certain parts of the country's market.

"The view has been, 'why would you invest in the [Chinese economy]?'… I think there's a lot of folks who are a little bearish, perhaps they think that China is on the verge of a collapse. I don't share that view," said Kingsley Jones, founder and chief investment officer at the Australia-headquartered investment firm Jevons Global.

"I think that there is a strong part of the Chinese economy; so, don't buy the Chinese economy as a whole, buy the strength," he said, naming sectors - and stocks he is bullish on.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in negative territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points lower at 7,717, Germany's DAX down 50 points at 16,719 and France's CAC down 16 points at 7,514, according to data from IG.

German unemployment data for December is released Wednesday.

— Holly Ellyatt