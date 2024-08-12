Money Report

GM reveals redesigned GMC Terrain as brand's entry-level model

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Michael Wayland / CNBC
  • General Motors on Monday revealed redesigned versions of its entry-level GMC Terrain crossover, including a new standard "Elevation" model.
  • The vehicle features a more rugged exterior design as well as a new interior with 26 inches of standard information and control screens.
  • The Terrain is typically one of the bestselling non-truck nameplates for GMC.
2025 GMC Terrain Elevation
GM
2025 GMC Terrain Elevation

DETROIT — General Motors on Monday revealed redesigned versions of its entry-level GMC Terrain crossover, including a new standard "Elevation" model.

The compact crossover features a more rugged exterior design. It also has a new interior with 26 inches of screens, including a 15-inch center touchscreen and an 11-inch driver information cluster.

Those screens are part of a group of new standard safety and convenience features for the vehicle, including adaptive cruise control, front heated seats and enhanced automatic emergency braking. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which replicate phone apps for navigation and music, among other things, also are standard.

2025 GMC Terrain
GM
2025 GMC Terrain

With the increase in standard features, GM also is simplifying the model lineup for the Terrain, combining its "SLE" and "SLT" entry-level trims into Elevation. The brand uses the Elevation trim on other vehicles as well.

GM declined to disclose pricing for the redesigned Terrain, which is expected to begin arriving in GMC showrooms late this year. Current starting prices range from about $30,000 to $40,000.

The Elevation trim will launch first, followed by the off-road-inspired AT4 and luxury Denali models.

2025-2026 GMC Terrain
GM
2025-2026 GMC Terrain

The Terrain is typically one of the bestselling non-truck nameplates for GMC, which has vehicles ranging from the compact crossover to large trucks and SUVs, including the GMC Hummer EVs.

Sales of the Terrain, which is produced in Mexico, were up 31% year over year through the first half of the year after a 17% decline in 2023.

Copyright CNBC

