Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Goldman Sachs to Require All People Entering Its Offices to Be Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Goldman said that the new policy starts Sept. 7 and applies to everybody, including employees and clients, according to a memo sent to U.S. workers on Tuesday.
  • Those who aren't fully vaccinated by then will have to work from home, according to a person with direct knowledge of the memo.
  • The bank is also implementing a mandatory weekly testing program for vaccinated workers on Sept. 7, according to the person, who declined to be identified when speaking about personnel matters.

Goldman Sachs said that only vaccinated people can enter its buildings starting next month.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The leading global investment bank said that the new policy starts Sept. 7 and applies to everybody, including employees and clients, according to a memo sent to U.S. workers on Tuesday.  Those who aren't fully vaccinated by then will have to work from home, according to a person with direct knowledge of the memo.

Goldman Sachs is the latest bank to require employees be vaccinated to return to offices, following similar edicts from Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. The move comes the day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, clearing the way for more corporations to mandate their employees be vaccinated.

The bank is also implementing a mandatory weekly testing program for vaccinated workers on Sept. 7, according to the person, who declined to be identified when speaking about personnel matters. The memo was reported earlier by the New York Times.

Goldman will also require mask-wearing in all common areas including lobbies, hallways, gyms and cafeterias, except when seated and eating or drinking. In cities including San Francisco and Washington, masks will be required at all times, except when eating or drinking, because of local health guidance.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Money Report

United States 19 mins ago

Biden's Approval Ratings Have Plummeted, and That Could Spell Trouble for Democrats in Congress

Make It 52 mins ago

Tim Cook Became CEO of Apple 10 Years Ago. Here's How Much Money You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 in the Tech Giant the Day He Took Over

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV. 
Sign up to start a free trial today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingfinanceInvestment strategyBreaking News: MarketsBanks
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us