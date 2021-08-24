Goldman Sachs to Require All People Entering Its Offices to Be Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Goldman said that the new policy starts Sept. 7 and applies to everybody, including employees and clients, according to a memo sent to U.S. workers on Tuesday.

Those who aren't fully vaccinated by then will have to work from home, according to a person with direct knowledge of the memo.

The bank is also implementing a mandatory weekly testing program for vaccinated workers on Sept. 7, according to the person, who declined to be identified when speaking about personnel matters.

The leading global investment bank said that the new policy starts Sept. 7 and applies to everybody, including employees and clients, according to a memo sent to U.S. workers on Tuesday. Those who aren't fully vaccinated by then will have to work from home, according to a person with direct knowledge of the memo.

Goldman Sachs is the latest bank to require employees be vaccinated to return to offices, following similar edicts from Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. The move comes the day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, clearing the way for more corporations to mandate their employees be vaccinated.

The memo was reported earlier by the New York Times.

Goldman will also require mask-wearing in all common areas including lobbies, hallways, gyms and cafeterias, except when seated and eating or drinking. In cities including San Francisco and Washington, masks will be required at all times, except when eating or drinking, because of local health guidance.

