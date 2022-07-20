Google Adds a New Way to Block Calendar Spam. Here's How to Use It

Google introduced a new feature on Wednesday that will help users keep their Google Calendars free from spam.

Users will have the option to only display events on their calendar if they come from senders they know.

Google introduced a new feature on Wednesday that will help users keep their Google Calendars free from spam.

Calendar spam occurs when random invitations and appointments appear on Google Calendar, even if the recipient never opened or accepted them. The issue has prompted complaints from users who have been flooded with spam.

The new Google Calendar feature, rolling out now, will only display events on your calendar if the invite comes from a sender you know, like people in your contact list, people you've interacted with before or colleagues. You can also choose to have all invitations appear on your alendar or just the invitations you've accepted. The default option is to show invitations from everyone.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The new feature is rolling out to all users with personal Google accounts, Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers over the next 15 days, so you may not see it just yet.

Here's how to enable the new option once it appears:

Open Google Calendar in your web browser.

Tap the settings icon on the top-right of your page.

Select 'Event Settings' on the left side menu bar.

In the drop-down menu for 'Add invitations to my calendar' choose "Only if the sender is known."

You'll still get email invitations from unknown senders, but the events will only appear on their calendars if they are accepted.