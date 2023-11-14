Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

GOP Sen. Mullin challenges Teamsters boss to fight at Senate hearing: ‘Stand your butt up'

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
  • A Republican senator and the president of the Teamsters union nearly got in a fistfight Tuesday in the middle of a Senate hearing.
  • "You want to run your mouth. We can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here," Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Okla., told Sean O'Brien during a hearing on labor unions.
  • The committee chair, Sen. Bernie Sanders, broke up the fight. "You're a United States senator!" he shouted at Mullin.

A Republican senator and the president of the Teamsters union nearly got in a fistfight Tuesday in the middle of a Senate hearing, until Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stepped in and broke it up.

The exchange began when Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Okla., read a tweet that Teamsters President Sean O'Brien had posted in June.

"You want to run your mouth? We can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here," Mullin said to O'Brien, who was testifying at a hearing on labor unions in America.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"OK, that's fine, perfect," O'Brien replied. "I'd love to do it right now."

"Then stand your butt up then," Mullin shot back.

"You stand your butt up," O'Brien said.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

The No. 1 industry Gen Z wants to work in, according to new research—it's not tech

news 35 mins ago

Rep. George Santos former campaign fundraiser Samuel Miele pleads guilty

Mullin, dressed in a white shirt and no jacket, then stood up and began to move toward O'Brien.

"No, no, sit down! Sit down! You're a United States senator!" shouted Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee

Mullin and O'Brien continued to trash talk each other in the hearing room.

"This is a hearing. And God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress, let's not make it worse," Sanders said.

The feud between the senator and the union boss began months earlier.

Mullin told O'Brien "to shut your mouth" in a heated exchange during a prior hearing in March.

In a social media post later, in June, O'Brien ragged on Mullin as a "clown and a fraud."

"Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy," O'Brien wrote on X.

Sean M. O’Brien, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee hearing titled “Standing Up Against Corporate Greed: How Unions are Improving the Lives of Working Families” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2023. 
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
Sean M. O’Brien, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee hearing titled “Standing Up Against Corporate Greed: How Unions are Improving the Lives of Working Families” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2023. 

Days later, Mullin returned fire, saying he accepted the invitation and proposing a mixed martial arts fight for charity.

It was this exchange that prompted Mullin to challenge O'Brien to a fight in Tuesday's hearing.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us