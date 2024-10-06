Harris floods the zone with Howard Stern, Stephen Colbert, podcast interviews in final election sprint

Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to hit the media circuit in full force this week with interviews airing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, CBS' "60 Minutes," ABC's "The View," CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Howard Stern Show."

Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to hit the media circuit in full force this week with a mix of interviews airing on conventional networks and alternative platforms to target a wide swath of voters.

The Harris campaign's media blitz is an effort to drown out former President Donald Trump in the final leg of the presidential race when undecided voters are making their game-changing election choices.

To kick off the week, Harris' interview with Alex Cooper on the popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast is expected to air Sunday.

Then Monday evening, CBS' "60 Minutes" will air its sit-down with Harris, her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and correspondent Bill Whitaker. The Trump campaign declined to do a "60 Minutes" interview after initially accepting the invitation, according to the network.

On Tuesday, the Harris campaign will fly the vice president to New York for appearances on ABC's "The View," CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Howard Stern Show."

On Thursday, Harris will participate in a townhall with Univision, a major Spanish-language television broadcaster. Trump is also taping a separate Univision townhall.

The vice president has faced criticism, especially from her Republican opponents, for concentrating her public appearances on scripted rallies and speeches, rather than taking on media interviews and more improvised environments.

But with 30 days until the Nov. 5 election and early voting already started, the Harris and Trump campaigns are now in a heated battle for the airwaves.

In July, when Harris entered the presidential race after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid, the early stages of her nascent campaign dominated the news cycle.

Since then, Trump has worked to elbow his way back into the media's attention.

Along with various appearances on Fox News, more friendly territory for the Republican nominee, Trump has interviewed on podcasts that are popular with young men like "This Past Weekend w/Theo Von" and the "Lex Fridman Podcast." He has also done interviews with Dr. Phil and Shawn Ryan, a former Navy Seal. Additionally, Trump sat for a much-hyped conversation with close ally Elon Musk on the X social media platform in August.

Over the course of Harris' fast-tracked campaign, the vice president has sat for interviews with CNN, a panel from the National Association of Black Journalists, MSNBC and some local outlets.