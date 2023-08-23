Here are 13 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including a big retailer earnings winner

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Wednesday, Aug. 23, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) big winner. Shares of 18% after huge quarterly earnings per share beat $1.10 versus 16 cents. Sees revenue growth in low double digits on a percentage basis. Inventory levels down 30%. Increased full year.

Netflix (NFLX) has a clear path to average revenue per membership (ARM) acceleration with a bear case de-risked, according to Oppenheimer. The analysts think the complexity of multiple drivers are being underappreciated.

Morgan Stanley double upgrades Brown-Forman (BF.B) to overweight from underweight (buy from sell) and raises price target to $75 per share from $66. In alcohol, the CNBC Investing Club owns Mexican beer giant Constellation Brands (STZ).

Marvell (MRVL), a stock in the Club's Bullpen watch list, gets price target increase to $70 per share from $60 at Susquehanna. Is AI strength enough to offset other weakness? Consumer readthroughs were largely negative. Smartphone carrier infrastructure worsening. But AI could help. Chip rival and Club name Nvidia (NVDA) reports its quarter after the bell Wednesday.

Medtronic (MDT) price target raised.

General Mills (GIS) price target cut to $72 per share from $82 on soft Nielson numbers.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) sees multiple price target raises.

Wells Fargo research analysts cut Bank of America (BAC) price target to $40 per share from $43.

Toll Brothers (TOL) big price target boost at Credit Suisse to $90 per share from $73. Limited competition. Better than expected quarter. Orders up 77%. Increasing estimates.

Coffee drive-thru company Dutch Bros (BROS) gets price target bump to $33 per share from $30 at Piper Sandler. A lot of progress exiting the quarter.

Deutsche Bank says Schwab (SCHW) good chance to buy. Rationalizing and they are being criticized.

