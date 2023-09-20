Here are the 14 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Apple, Goldman Sachs, Amazon

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Wednesday, Sept. 20, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Apple (AAPL) had been exploring a stock trading feature on the iPhone powered by Goldman Sachs (GS) but paused the plans, CNBC reports. Club name Apple concerned about backlash. Meanwhile, UBS evidence lab shows lead time very strong for iPhone 15 and premium.

Club name Amazon (AMZN) holiday hiring plan: adding 250,000 temporary workers; 100,000 more than last year. Suggests strong holiday outlook, says Bank of America.

First-ever Pinterest Investor Day well received. Amazing that at one point PayPal (PYPL) flirted with merging with Pinterest (PINS). It would have been great. Would FTC have opposed it?

Weekly mortgage applications increase 5.4%, the first gain in three weeks, even at home loan rates rise. Seems like CEO Stuart Miller at Lennar (LEN) is right: buyers lap up whatever there is.

Health-care REIT Ventas (VTR) downgraded outperform from strong buy at Raymond James, which also lowers price target $2 per share to $53. Disappointing senior housing operating results.

AutoZone (AZO) numbers bumped by everyone despite disappointing professionals. Huge buyback.

Kenvue (KVUE) near-term set-up attractive, says Citi, which sees continued boost from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) separation.

Dollar General (DG) taken to underweight from neutral (sell from home) by noted JPMorgan retail analyst Matt Boss. Price target cut to $116 per share from $132.

RBC Capital starts IBM (IBM) with an outperform (buy) rating and an $188 price target. The analysts think Big Blue is undervalued.

Food giant General Mills (GIS) in line. Pet food weaker there. Also a Chewy (CHWY) downgrade. Oppenheimer goes to perform from outperform (hold from buy) on CHWY.

Swiss-based sports footwear and apparel maker On Holdings (ONON) initiated with a buy at Needham with a $40 price target.

