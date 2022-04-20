Here Are the New 2022 Growth Forecasts for 21 Countries

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth projections for 2022 and 2023, saying the economic hit from Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine will "propagate far and wide."

That said, some countries will be hit more than others — and some won't be hit at all.

What follow are the new 2022 IMF forecasts for real GDP for selected countries in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

A full copy of the IMF report is available for download here.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

— CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.