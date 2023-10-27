Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's how much you need to save to retire with $1 million if you're making $120,000 a year

By Emily Lorsch,CNBC

If you're making $120,000 per year, saving $1 million for retirement might seem out of reach. But with a little dedication and the right timing, it's certainly possible — if you stick to a clear plan.

As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest that you save 10% to 15% of your salary for retirement. But if your goal is to get to $1 million, the percentage you need to invest will vary drastically depending on how old you are when you start investing.

CNBC crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much of your income you'll want to tuck away if you make $120,000 per year. 

More from Personal Finance:
60% of Americans are still living paycheck to paycheck
Today's graduates make less than their parents
Only 19% of Americans increased emergency savings in 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

These numbers assume that you plan to retire at age 65 and have no money in savings now.

Financial advisors typically recommend the mix of investments in your portfolio shift gradually to become more conservative as you approach retirement. For investing, we assume an average annual 6% return. We don't take into account inflation, taxes, pay increases or other savings-affecting factors life may throw your way, so make sure you plan accordingly. 

Watch the video above to learn how much you should be saving to reach your goal.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us