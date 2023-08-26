Here's how often you should replace your mattress for the best quality sleep—and how much money to invest in a new one

Your quality of sleep can either set you up for greatness or negatively impact your mood, and the comfortability of your mattress plays a huge role.

"An old mattress or one that isn't supportive for your sleep positioning can lead to more awakenings at night, trouble getting comfortable before bed and problems with stiffness during the day," says Shelby Harris, a clinical psychologist and sleep specialist.

While the type of mattress you prefer can vary from person to person, it's important for you to "invest in a good mattress that fits your sleep preferences," Harris tells CNBC Make It.

And even when you've found the mattress of your dreams, you still need to change it every now and then to ensure that you're getting the best quality sleep. Here's when it may be time to toss "old faithful" and how much you should budget for a good-quality mattress.

How often should you change your mattress?

When you should change your mattress mainly depends on the type of material the mattress is made of, says Harris.

Here's how often she recommends changing your mattress based on its material:

Latex: 10 to 15 years

10 to 15 years Memory foam: Lower-quality mattresses should be changed after around five years have passed. Better-quality ones can be switched out every eight to 10 years.

Lower-quality mattresses should be changed after around five years have passed. Better-quality ones can be switched out every eight to 10 years. Innerspring: Five to 10 years

Five to 10 years Hybrid: Seven to 10 years

But there are other reasons why you may need to change your mattress outside of the amount of years you've had it.

"Our bodies change as well. [We] gain weight, lose weight [or] have to sleep in a new position due to various reasons [like] pain, surgery, etc." says Harris. "You want to see if your mattress is accommodating those changes."

Additionally, adjusting to sharing your bed with a partner can mean finding a mattress that suits you both, she adds.

If you and your partner don't have compatible mattress tastes, "you can always get two separate twin-XL mattresses that you each like, then put a mattress connector between them to essentially make a king bed with you both getting what you want in a mattress," says Harris.

How much should you budget for a good-quality mattress?

Mattresses can be quite expensive, especially if you're purchasing other furniture for your home around the same time. Still, budgeting for a high-quality mattress is worth the investment, says Kerrie Kelly, an interior designer and former chair of the national board for the American Society of Interior Designers.

"When it comes to investing in a mattress, it's wise to prioritize quality over the price tag. A mattress that aligns with your comfort preferences and provides proper support is invaluable, making it worth considering a budget that allows for a well-crafted option," Kelly tells CNBC Make It.

As you're budgeting for the furniture you'll need for your home, she strongly suggests setting aside between $1,000 and $2,000 for a mattress.

For families with four or more members, she recommends allocating a budget of $800 to $1,500 for each person's mattress.

Thankfully, there are methods you can use to help save money when buying a high-quality mattress, says Kelly.

Here are a few ways that you can get a great mattress on a budget:

Purchase your mattress from online retailers: "They often offer competitive prices and convenient shipping options," Kelly notes.

Buy during seasonal sales or promotions

Pay for your mattress in a bundle deal with other furniture to get it a lower price point

"We spend about one-third of our lives indulging in the blissful embrace of sleep," says Kelly, "so make sure your mattress can support you."

