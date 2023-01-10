House Democrats File Ethics Complaint Against GOP Rep. George Santos of New York

Two New York Democratic congressmen filed a House Ethics Committee complaint against Rep. George Santos, the freshman Republican from New York.

Two New York Democratic congressmen on Tuesday filed a House Ethics Committee complaint against Rep. George Santos, the freshman Republican from New York who recently was found to have lied about and embellished details on his resume.

Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, in a six-page letter, called on the panel to probe Santos for possibly violating the Ethics in Government Act "by failing to file timely, accurate and complete financial disclosure reports as required by law."

The letter, which the lawmakers hand-delivered to Santos' office on Capitol Hill, called the financial disclosure reports filed for his 2020 and 2022 campaigns "sparse and perplexing."

"At a minimum, it is apparent that he did not file timely disclosure reports for his most recent

campaign," Torres and Goldman wrote.

"Moreover, his own public statements have contradicted some information included in

the 2022 financial disclosure and confirmed that the 2022 financial disclosure failed to disclose

other required information," the letter said.

The complaint to the Ethics panel was filed a day after the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan watchdog group, filed a complaint against Santos with the Federal Election Commission for allegedly violating numerous campaign finance laws.

The letter Tuesday by the two Democratic lawmakers noted that media reports and Santos' "own admissions" in recent weeks had shown that he "misled voters in his District about ethnicity, his religion, his education, and his employment and professional history, among other things."

In a tweet about the complaint, Torres wrote, "Santos must be held accountable for defrauding both Congress and the public."

BREAKING NEWS:

Dan Goldman and I are filing a formal complaint with the House Ethics Committee against George Santos for violating the Ethics in Government Act.



Santos must be held accountable for defrauding both Congress and the public. pic.twitter.com/lhcFAXuKp2 — Rep. Ritchie Torres (@RepRitchie) January 10, 2023

A spokeswoman for Santos, who represents a district that covers parts of Queens and Long Island, N.Y., did not return a request for comment.

The Hill reported that in response to the complain, Santos said, "They're free to do whatever they want to do."

"I have done nothing unethical," Santos said, according to The Hill.

On Monday, after the Republican-controlled House passed new rules that will undercut the power of the Office of Congressional Ethics to conduct investigations of lawmakers, Santos told the media outlet Insider, "I think it's fantastic."

Citizens United and another advocacy group, American Bridge 21st Century, recently filed complaints against Santos with the Office of Congressional Ethics.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.