Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Households Are Now Spending an Estimated $5,000 a Year on Gasoline

By Patti Domm, CNBC

Mike Blake | Reuters
  • U.S. households are spending the equivalent of $5,000 a year on gasoline, according to Yardeni Research.
  • That is up from about $2,800 a year ago, and $3,800 as recently as March.
  • Yardeni said consumers' inflation-adjusted incomes are barely growing, but they have accumulated a lot of savings, and they are charging more on credit cards.

U.S. households are now spending the equivalent of $5,000 a year on gasoline, up from $2,800 a year ago, according to Yardeni Research.

In March, the annual rate of gasoline spending was at $3,800, Yardeni noted. During the week of May 16, the national retail price for gasoline reached a record $4.59 per gallon, the firm noted.

"No wonder that the Consumer Sentiment Index is so depressed. The wonder is that retail sales have been so surprisingly strong during April and May," Yardeni said in a note.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Yardeni said consumers' inflation-adjusted incomes are barely growing, but they have accumulated a lot of savings, and they are charging more on credit cards.

But Yardeni said don't bet against the U.S. consumer. "When we are happy, we spend money. When we are depressed, we spend even more money!," it said.

Retail sales data for April, released on Tuesday was surprisingly strong. On a year-over-year basis, retail sales rose 8.2% in April.

Money Report

Business 12 mins ago

Why Robert Herjavec Preaches Against Taking Money for Granted: ‘I Remember the Days When I Worked My A– Off for $10'

Business 27 mins ago

EV Battery Costs Could Spike 22% by 2026 as Raw Material Shortages Drag on

Gasoline sales actually declined in April from March, as prices temporarily fell before ramping up to record levels in May. Spending on gasoline in April surged almost 37% from a year ago, according to Commerce Department data.

The price of gasoline was $3.04 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA. This week, the average price rose above $4 a gallon in all 50 states, according to AAA data.

The national average Wednesday was $4.57 per gallon, according to the AAA website.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us