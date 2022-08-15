How AMC Could Stage a Comeback in 2022



Movie theaters across the U.S. and worldwide were dealt a massive blow over the past two years.

The domestic box-office numbers plummeted from 2019's box office of $11.15 billion to $3.8 billion in 2021. That's mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which kept people in their homes.

Film studios scrambled to reshuffle movie release dates and secure deals for other distribution avenues, and movies intended for the big screen ended up on streaming sites.

As the pandemic escalated, film studios tried solidifying their streaming services and shoring up subscribership. AMC Entertainment and other major theater chains in the U.S. were heavily impacted by this change. Small, independent theaters closed permanently, and some bigger chains shuttered theaters for months. According to the National Association of Theatre Owners, roughly 1,000 screens out of 42,000 closed during the pandemic.

For AMC, the situation became chaotic. The theater chain was virtually out of cash and nearly bankrupt when the 2021 "meme stock" movement possibly saved the company.

Despite more than two years of anemic box-office attendance, a lack of movies debuting on the big screen, and shorter exhibition windows, AMC is looking to avoid the onslaught of competition from streamers and make the comeback it needs.

