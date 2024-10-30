How OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's lobbying power tamed Washington

The results of the presidential election will have a big impact on the economy, foreign relations and health care. But when it comes to technology, one of the most powerful people shaping regulation isn't a candidate at all. It's Sam Altman.



Neither Republican candidate Donald Trump nor his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, have been outspoken on generative AI, much less outlined a clear roadmap to regulating a technology that's already seen explosive growth and integration into businesses and consumer lives.

Altman, the OpenAI co-founder and CEO, meanwhile, has put on a masterclass in wooing Washington, learning from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and social media's missteps in front of Congress. Lawmakers have now begun embracing AI in a way they never did social media.



"Initially, when AI and ChatGPT came onto the scene, there was a lot of fear and panic about what AI might do in the world." said Katie Harbath, founder of tech consulting firm Anchor Change and former public policy director at Meta. "You're starting to see that get pulled back some. They're worried about how it might impact innovation. People are worried about making sure we can stay competitive with China."



That new messaging on AI regulation is largely thanks to Altman turning OpenAI into a lobbying powerhouse. The startup has spent more than ever to influence Washington, and brought on staff with deep ties to D.C., including Chris Lehane, who joined as its head of global affairs in April.



Lehane was a political strategist in the Bill Clinton White House before moving west to help companies like Airbnb and Coinbase shape political strategy. Now, he's bringing his playbook to OpenAI, where his message to Washington is that if the U.S. doesn't lead the way in AI, an autocratic nation like China will.



"This is technology where we need to almost think about it at the scale of a New Deal. What the New Deal really did is put the U.S. in the position for the 20th century to become the American Century," Lehane said. "As we think about AI at this particular moment that we're in, infrastructure is going to be destiny, and that infrastructure has the ability to help re-industrialize the country."



But just like when social media was in its early stages, lawmakers don't yet have a handle on AI as the stakes only grow larger. Can we trust the people behind the curtain? Watch this video to learn more.