Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
climate change

How the U.S. Can Build a Carbon-Free Electric Grid

By Katie Brigham, CNBC

Getty Images

The U.S. electric grid is an impressive but outdated system. Designed for a world that runs on fossil fuels, it caters to a network of giant energy producers, and the consumers dependent on them.

But a greener world demands a more distributed system, where individuals or companies can generate, store and resell power.

A smarter grid would help the U.S. adjust to the weather-dependent nature of solar and wind by managing consumer demand and enabling energy storage. Internet-connected smart meters and sensors could provide detailed usage analytics, and appliances could be controlled by both our smartphones and utility companies. Software would tie all the moving parts together, analyzing reams of data to ensure that supply and demand are balanced, even when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing. 

Money Report

Business 13 mins ago

Explosive Woody Allen Documentary Series Coming to HBO

coronavirus 22 mins ago

How This Child Tax Credit Proposal Could Give Some Families Monthly $300 Checks

Here's what it will take to make this smarter grid a reality.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

climate changeApple Inc.California Public Utilities Commission
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us