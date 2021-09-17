How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards Without Cable

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The ceremony will be available to stream on Roku, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and CBS' streaming service Paramount+.

This year's red carpet will be smaller than previous years with only around 500 guests attending the ceremony in Los Angeles, compared with several thousand in previous years.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The ceremony, which honors the best of television, highlights much of what folks watched during the pandemic.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, this year's ceremony will take place at L.A. Live's Event Deck instead of the Microsoft Theater, which has been home to the Emmys since 2008. The relocation is due to the Covid pandemic. L.A. Live's Even Deck is a space that offers indoor and outdoor locations for the telecast, as well as the ability to socially distance attendees.

Among the closely watched categories will be the outstanding comedy, where a whopping 75% of the nominees are new to the category. The shows include "Cobra Kai," "Emily in Paris," "Hacks," "Pen15," "Ted Lasso" and "The Flight Attendant."

Additionally, there were 44 first-time performer nominations across the lead, supporting, guest and short form categories.

Local CBS stations that are available by cable or antenna will air the show live. Those who wish to tune in to the annual awards show but don't have cable have plenty of options.

The ceremony will be available to stream on:

Roku

Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

Sling TV

Fubo TV

CBS' streaming service Paramount+

A one-month subscription to the ad-supported version of CBS' streaming service costs $4.99, while the ad-free premium subscription costs $9.99. The streaming service also offers free trials.

This year's red carpet will be smaller than previous years with only around 500 guests attending the ceremony in Los Angeles, compared with several thousand in previous years.

The show will also feature several satellite events that the telecast will cut to when necessary. The cast and producers of the Netflix show "The Crown" are holding their own Emmy ceremony in London, much like the team behind "Schitt's Creek" did during last year's telecast. Other shows that will be video conferencing into the ceremony include " Top Chef" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Attendees will follow strict Covid-19 protocols throughout the ceremony that mimic safety measures put in place on Hollywood sets. This includes testing all participants, requiring vaccinations and ensuring that everyone is wearing a mask when they are not on camera.

These mandates are similar to ones instituted at previous awards ceremonies in the last year.

Check out the full list of nominees for this year's Emmys here.