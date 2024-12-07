I left Texas for Spain and have helped thousands of Americans move abroad: ‘There's never been a better time to make the leap'

Whether you're craving a new adventure, feeling stuck, or wondering if the place you call home still fits, moving abroad might be the change you need. But relocating to another country is more complicated than just packing a bag and booking a flight.

My own journey began at 17 with a trip to the Netherlands that sparked my love for international travel. By 21, I'd had my "Goldilocks moment" in Madrid — I knew Spain was just right for me. I had a few stints there studying Spanish, teaching English, and pursuing a master's degree, but life kept pulling me back to the U.S.

In my early 30s, I lost both of my parents suddenly, settled back in my home state of Texas, and worked through my grief. A few years later, stuck in a cycle of living the same day on repeat, the pull to move abroad came back stronger than ever.

I wondered if it was too late to start over at 35, but I took the plunge anyway. In 2015, I returned to Spain and never looked back.

Courtesy of Cepee Tabibian

In 2022, I made another big decision: I left my nine-to-five to dedicate myself fully to She Hit Refresh. I help women over 30 pursue their dreams of life abroad through a thriving Facebook community of more than 15,000 women, a live master class, resources, and ongoing support.

There's never been a better time to make the leap, particularly with the rise of remote work and digital nomad visas. If you're curious about moving abroad, these four foundational steps — which I teach in my master class — can help.

Imagine your dream life abroad

It's time to get clear on your vision for the future. This is your opportunity to craft a life that feels entirely your own.

Start by imagining your ideal day. Are you savoring slow mornings in a Parisian café, sipping an espresso as you watch the city wake up?

Maybe you see yourself wandering cobblestone streets in a charming seaside village in Portugal, chatting with locals as you shop for fresh bread and flowers. Or perhaps you're devouring tacos on a sun-drenched square in Mexico. Or exploring a market in Thailand, where the scents of fresh jasmine and street food mingle in the air.

This is your blank canvas. Dream freely, and let that vision serve as the foundation for your next steps. When we know what we're aiming for, it's much easier to reverse-engineer a plan to get there.

Consider career and income

You don't have to teach English or wait for a corporate transfer. There are more opportunities than ever to live and work wherever you want.

If you're already employed, start by checking if your employer has a "work from anywhere" policy. Many companies are offering more flexibility, so it's worth asking about your options. If you need to find a new job, look into work-from-anywhere companies. Websites like Remote Rebellion and We Work Remotely are good places to start.

Courtesy of Cepee Tabibian

If you're thinking about a career pivot, explore in-demand roles — like tech, customer support, marketing, and project management — at remote-first companies. Consider reskilling in one of these areas if your current expertise doesn't match.

Finally, don't underestimate the skills you already have. To untether your life from a geographic location, you could become a virtual assistant or offer freelance services. Resources like the Digital Nomad Kit can help you learn how to transfer your skills into a remote gig and find clients.

Ask the right questions to find the right fit

For some, the choice of where to live is clear from the start, but for others, it's a bit more uncertain. The key is to focus on what fits you — not just in terms of lifestyle, but when it comes to the practical details as well.

Draw on your perfect day and career research and consider:

What's your budget? Check the cost of living for your target destination. Use Numbeo to crunch the numbers, and remember to factor in any home country expenses (mortgage, credit card debt, cell phone plan, etc.) and savings.

Check the cost of living for your target destination. Use Numbeo to crunch the numbers, and remember to factor in any home country expenses (mortgage, credit card debt, cell phone plan, etc.) and savings. Which countries offer the right visa options? From "digital nomad" to "non-lucrative" to "highly qualified" and beyond, there are more visa options than you might think. Grab my visa guide to Europe for details on 50+ visa options.

From "digital nomad" to "non-lucrative" to "highly qualified" and beyond, there are more visa options than you might think. Grab my visa guide to Europe for details on 50+ visa options. Where can you realistically pursue the career you want and make the income you need to live? This is where your research from step two comes in.

This is where your research from step two comes in. What environment suits you? Do you thrive in the energy of a city, or does the peace of the countryside call to you? Join expat forums to get a feel or, even better, take a scouting trip and test drive your new life.

Do you thrive in the energy of a city, or does the peace of the countryside call to you? Join expat forums to get a feel or, even better, take a scouting trip and test drive your new life. Where do you feel you could truly belong? It's not about moving to the latest hotspot — it's about finding a place that feels right for you. Don't forget about safety, culture, and community, especially more vulnerable populations like women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.

No place will check every box, but there's always a place that can feel like home.

Navigate inevitable doubts and fears

That little voice of doubt is bound to show up, asking if you can make your dream life happen. Let me be clear: It's totally normal. Moving abroad isn't without hurdles, but that doesn't mean you can't do it.

Achieving financial security, adjusting to a new culture, or feeling isolated will likely be challenges. But each of these fears can be acknowledged and managed.

Whether it's building a financial cushion, tapping into expat communities for support, or learning how to navigate new systems, there are ways to make sure you not only survive, but thrive.

The key is taking it step by step, focusing on finding solutions, staying open to the unknown, and trusting in your adaptability.

With the right mindset and preparation, what once felt like an impossible dream will seem more attainable than you ever imagined.

Cepee Tabibian is the founder of She Hit Refresh, a community and resource platform that helps women aged 30+ move abroad, and the author of "I'm Outta Here! An American's Ultimate Visa Guide to Living in Europe." As the daughter of Colombian and Iranian immigrants, Cepee grew up in Houston, Texas, before becoming an immigrant herself in Spain.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.