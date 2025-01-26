I'm a nutritionist from Japan, home to the world's longest-living people—9 Costco foods I always trust

Growing up in Japan, home to some of the world's longest-living people, I fell in love with traditional Japanese food at a young age. My passion for clean and healthy eating is what inspired me to be a nutritionist.

My diet has always been centered around nutritious, longevity-fueling and environmentally-friendly foods. Now living in the U.S., I often get my groceries at local markets or organic farms. But when I'm looking to save money and stock up on healthy goods, I send my husband on his favorite errand: a solo trip to Costco.

Here are the Costco items I trust and can't live without:

1. Extra firm tofu

Michiko Tomioka

I've been eating tofu since I was a baby, and it's one thing you'll always find in my fridge. We usually buy two four-pack boxes of organic tofu at Costco, sometimes more.

There are so many dishes you can make! And it's really good for you: It's high in protein and provides good fats and a wide variety of vitamins and minerals. Studies have found that tofu can benefit heart health and help reduce the risk of some cancers.

DON'T MISS: How to use AI to be more productive and successful at work

2. Frozen edamame

Michiko Tomioka

Edamame is another must-have soy product in our house. At Costco, you can get a bag of 12 individually wrapped 8-ounce portions.

This is my most-recommended snack to friends and family. Just microwave a bag for two minutes and enjoy it as a low-calorie, high-protein snack. Edamame is also rich in fiber, antioxidants and vitamin K.

3. Dried goji berries

Goji berries have been used as ancient medicine in East Asia for thousands of years. I add them to many dishes, like miso soup, salad, jams and chia pudding. They add natural sweetness and texture.

A fourth-cup of goji berries has only 100 calories, 4 grams of protein and fiber, and 800 milligrams of potassium — more than what you get in one banana.

4. Vegetables

It's so important to eat your vegetables! Only one out of 10 American adults meet the minimum requirement of vegetable intake, which is five servings daily.

I often suggest doubling that number. Regularly eating a variety of veggies makes my body feel clean and energized.

Costco has an amazing selection of organic vegetables. We always get the mushroom samplers, English cucumbers and prewashed French beans. They help make weekday meal-prepping easy.

5. Fruits

Some of my favorite fruits are oranges, blueberries, bananas and blackberries.

I typically buy them organic because I like to eat the skins of some fruits, like kiwi and citruses, for extra fiber and antioxidants. For many fruits, the skin actually has more nutrients than the inside.

Avocados are a must-buy at Costco. I like to slice a few into my salad, mixed with lemon juice, walnuts and my signature miso dressing.

My husband now uses avocado as a spread on sandwiches instead of butter or cream cheese, and he feels so much healthier!

6. Chicken breast and salmon

Michiko Tomioka

I don't eat meat, but my dog Genki and cat Happy need their animal protein.

I'm not a fan of ultra-processed pet food, so I like to balance their meals with Costco's organic chicken breast, frozen Atlantic salmon, some edamame, tofu, vegetables, and a variety of legumes.

They absolutely love it, and I can't remember the last time they were sick.

7. Unsalted almond butter

Almond butter is high in monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, magnesium and other essential minerals that promote heart health.

I like to use almond butter instead of oil or butter for baking and cooking. Just make sure you check the ingredients to make sure there's no added salt or sugar.

8. Canned sardines

Sardines are one of the most sustainable fishes. For each 3-ounce serving, you get 2 grams of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

This is my husband's go-to "emergency" food because it's so fast to prepare. Just sprinkle some turmeric, black pepper and fresh (or powdered) ginger. He eats it with rice, whole wheat bread or noodles.

9. Matcha powder

Matcha is a natural medicinal drink that has anti-cancer properties, and can improve your blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

I use Costco's Sencha Organic Everyday Matcha powder for baking, chia pudding or just casual daily tea. It is very well-priced, at just $19.99 per 12-ounce per package, and I trust it because it is sourced from organic family tea farms in Kagoshima, Japan.

Michiko Tomioka, MBA, RDN is a certified nutritionist and longevity expert. Born and raised Nara, Japan, her approach focuses on a plant-based diet. She has worked in nutritional roles at substance recovery centers, charter schools and food banks. Follow her on Instagram @michian_rd.

Want to up your AI skills and be more productive? Take CNBC's new online course How to Use AI to Be More Successful at Work. Expert instructors will teach you how to get started, practical uses, tips for effective prompt-writing, and mistakes to avoid. Sign up now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+ taxes and fees) through February 11, 2025.