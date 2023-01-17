Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year

By Hannah Ward-Glenton,CNBC

Zheng Huansong | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images
  • The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021.
  • The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP.

The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC Tuesday that the days of her institution giving regular global growth downgrades are nearly over.

"I don't see a downgrade now, but growth in 2023 will slow down," Georgieva said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"Our projection is that we will go by half a percentage point down vis-a-vis 2022. The good news though is that we expect growth to bottom out this year and 2024 to be a year in which we finally see the world economy on an upside," Georgieva said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021.

On the issue of central banks potentially cutting interest rates, Georgieva said we are "not quite there yet," as inflation is slowing down but remains "still quite high."

"Central banks have to be careful not to pull their foot from the brake too early," she added. Last week, the U.S. saw its inflation rate hit its lowest level since October 2021, while euro zone inflation dropped for a second consecutive month in December.

Money Report

news 54 mins ago

10-Year Treasury Yields Climb as Traders Await Fed Speaker Comments, Key Economic Data

news 59 mins ago

Ukraine War Live Updates: Putin Reportedly Wants the Donbas Region to Be Seized by March; Bakhmut Is in Russia's Sights

A 'better place' for China in 2023?

Turning to China, Georgieva repeated the IMF's projections that the country will see GDP increase, but that it won't make up as large a portion of global growth as it has in the past.

"The China growth rates are not going to return to the days when China delivered about 40% of global growth, this is not going to happen," Georgieva said, with the country having experienced below-average growth for the first time in 40 years in 2022.

If China stays the course with its current Covid-19 reopening agenda, the country will reach the IMF's growth projections of 4.4% by the end of the year, Georgieva said.

"Not 7%, not 6%, but in a better place above average growth," she added.

The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us