Immersive entertainment company Cosm lands rights to broadcast NFL games

Cosm will broadcast NFL games across networks on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays.

The immersive experience, with a 360-degree dome and giant 8K LED screens, allows people to feel as though they are at the game.

Cosm has locations in Los Angeles and Dallas, with plans for another venue in Atlanta and more down the road.

Courtesy: Cosm

Cosm, the immersive technology company that broadcasts live sports events using what it calls "shared reality," is partnering with the National Football League, the company announced Monday.

As part of the deal, Cosm will produce and distribute NFL games at its venues throughout the rest of the 2024 season.

The deal includes broadcasting every Thursday night football game on Amazon, all Sunday night games on NBC, every Monday night football game on ESPN and select games on Sunday with Fox.

The company, founded in 2020 by Mirasol Capital, uses a 360-degree dome with giant 12K+ LED screens to offer viewers a fully immersive "shared reality" experience that mirrors being at the game.

The domes fit about 700 people with the average ticket price ranging between $22 and $127. Cosm uses a dynamic pricing model, similar to concerts or live sports.

"What's so unique about a property like the NFL is that fandom is everywhere," said Jeb Terry, president and CEO at Cosm. "We see fans coming in wearing jerseys, bringing the Terrible Towel, bringing cow bells, having an absolute blast, like they're at the stadium themselves."

The company did not disclose the financial details of its deal with the NFL.

Courtesy: Cosm

Cosm first opened its doors in Los Angeles and Dallas this summer and recently announced its third venue would be in downtown Atlanta, with future locations to be announced soon.

Cosm already has deals in place with the NBA, UFC, ESPN, NBC Sports, TNT Sports, Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video, and broadcasts everything from the Summer Olympics in Paris to the current World Series.

Tickets for the first game of the World Series featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees sold out in seven minutes, Cosm said. The second game sold out in one minute.

"Inventory is flying off the shelf," Terry said.

While live sports act as the core anchor for Cosm, the company also has nonsports offerings, including an animated voyage beyond the planets through the eyes of astronauts and a Cirque du Soleil show. This allows the company to have programs throughout lunch and matinee hours when live sports may not be available.

As fans' viewing habits are changing, Cosm is finding rapid success in its tech-forward model.

Terry said the venues are already seeing repeat customers and they will soon be introducing membership rewards and season passes.

In July, the company raised more than $250 million in funding to expand globally. Cosm is valued at more than $1 billion, and its investors include sports heavyweights such as former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and co-managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils David Blitzer.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.