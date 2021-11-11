Inflation Pushes Income Tax Brackets Higher for 2022

The IRS has announced higher federal income tax brackets for 2022 amid rising inflation.

And the standard deduction is increasing to $25,900 for married couples filing together and $12,950 for single taxpayers.

There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending account limits, among others.

Standard deduction

The standard deduction, claimed by most taxpayers, will also increase for 2022, rising to $25,900 for married couples filing jointly, and to $12,950 for single filers.

Other adjustments

The IRS also made other inflation adjustments, such as changes to the alternative minimum tax, a parallel system for higher earners, and an increased estate tax exemption.

Moreover, there's a boost for the earned income tax credit, a write-off for low- to moderate-income families, and higher flexible spending account limits, among other changes.

Workers may also save more to 401(k) plans in 2022, according to last week's announcement. But there won't be a higher limit for individual retirement accounts.