International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu, three Hamas leaders

The International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants against three leaders of Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the October 7 terror attack on Israel and the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In a Monday statement, the ICC said it is targeting to secure warrants against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the group's Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, commander in chief of Hamas' military wing, the al-Qassam brigade.

The three Hamas leaders are pursued in connection with alleged crimes committed during Hamas' October 7 terror attack against Israel, including murder, the taking of hostages and sexual abuse.

The ICC also asked for warrants against Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged crimes committed since October during Israel's retaliatory campaign in the Gaza Strip. The alleged crimes include the starvation of civilians, murder and persecution.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Israel says that its offensive in the Gaza enclave, which it deepened with an incursion in Rafah earlier this month, targets the elimination of Hamas, rather than civilians.

Israel's ministry of foreign affairs did not respond immediately to a CNBC request for comment.

This breaking news story is being updated.