Is the ‘vibecession’ here to stay? Here’s what experts say

"Vibecession" is the disconnect between how well the economy is doing and how people feel about their financial standing.

Nearly half, 45%, of voters say they are financially worse off now than they were four years ago, according to NBC Exit Poll data.

Yet economic metrics show otherwise.

Some consumers have been weighed down by a "vibecession" for a while now — and those feelings might get worse, experts say.

A "vibecession" is the disconnect between consumer sentiment and economic data, said Kyla Scanlon, who coined the term in 2022. Scanlon is the author of "In This Economy? How Money and Markets Really Work."

"It's this idea that economic data is telling us one story and consumer sentiment is telling us another," she tells CNBC.

Nearly half, 45%, of voters say they are financially worse off now than they were four years ago, and the highest rate since 2008, according to NBC Exit Poll data.

Yet economic metrics show the economy is booming. Inflation, while it's still a burden for consumers, has slowed down significantly. While some warning signs have popped up in the job market, to some degree conditions are normalizing from the red-hot market of a few years ago.

"The economy is so extraordinarily personal, and people really hate inflation," said Scanlon. "That's what we saw in this presidential election."

More from Personal Finance:

Presidential election prompts some Americans to 'doom spend'

The next president could face a tax battle in 2025 — what it means for investors

Why voters ages 50 and up may decide the 2024 presidential election

Even if the economy stays on track, Americans will likely continue to feel a "vibecession," experts say.

The vibes might actually get worse, depending on what policies President-elect Donald Trump enacts, said Jacob Channel, senior economist at LendingTree. High-rate tariffs on imported goods will likely wipe out progress made to reduce inflation.

"If Donald Trump as president enacts the economic policies that he proposed as a candidate, we're not only going to have a vibecession, we're going to have a real recession," Channel said.

Inflation and the labor market

Inflation, or the rate at which prices for goods and service increase over time, has come down — which means prices are still rising, but at a slower pace. Prices overall remain high, said Brett House, economics professor at Columbia Business School.

"Americans' lingering frustration with the economy and their personal circumstances appears rooted in the persistently high prices that remain post-pandemic," he said. "This makes for daily sticker shocks when buying groceries, getting a burger, paying rent and filling up the car."

The consumer price index, a gauge measuring the costs of goods and services in the U.S., grew to a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in September, putting the annual inflation rate at 2.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While the Federal Reserve is still concerned about inflation, "we're seeing these signs of weakness in the labor market," Scanlon said.

The quits rate was 3.1 million in September, a 1.9% decrease from a month before, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. There's also a slowdown in hiring. The economy only added 12,000 jobs in October, the BLS reported. That's less than the forecast of 100,000 increase and lower than the 223,000 jobs added in September.

To be sure, "a lot of this is just simply normalization after the distortions that occurred after the COVID shutdowns," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst.

Additionally, the unemployment rate continues to hold steady at 4.1% and wage growth is up 4% from a year prior. "This suggests that the labor market remains firm despite signs of weakening," J.P. Morgan noted.

'What the bond market is telling us'

The stock market rallied after the presidential election results. Just before close on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had surged more than 1,500 points to a record high. The S&P 500 also popped more than 2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.9% — both to record highs.

U.S. bond yields also rose. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 15 basis points on Wednesday closing to trade at 4.43%, hitting its highest level since July, as investors bet a Trump presidency would increase economic growth, along with fiscal spending.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury was up by 0.073 basis points to 4.276%, reaching its highest level since July 31.

That could be a warning sign, Scanlon said: "I don't think the inflation story is over yet. That's what the bond market is telling us."

Depending on what policies are enacted under Trump's second term, the inflation problem might get worse, experts say.

"When we see treasury yields rising [and] the possibility of another $7 [trillion] to $10 trillion added to federal debt, those are not anti-inflationary moves, nor are mass deportations," Hamrick said.

Trump has proposed a 10% to 20% tariff on all imports across the board, as well as a rate between 60% and 100% for goods from China. Such moves "will be inflationary," Scanlon said. On top of that, his fiscal plan could potentially add $7.75 trillion in spending through fiscal year 2035, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

"Who knows what will actually get passed from this fiscal plan, but massive tax cuts and tariffs ... it's expensive, and the bond market's telling us that," she said.

'Vibecessions' going forward

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a recession is "a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months." The last time this occurred was in the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

However, it doesn't necessarily take for these conditions to take place for consumers to feel negative about the economy. It can be "very difficult to square" what people are feeling in their everyday lives versus national averages and medians, experts say.

"There's still going to be that continued disconnect between how people feel and what the economy is doing," Scanlon said.

To that point, "the vibecession will endure," Channel said.

And if consumers end up having to deal with extra costs associated with tariffs every time they go to the grocery store, "the vibes might actually start to get a whole heck of a lot worse," Channel added.