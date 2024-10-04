Jamie Dimon denies Trump's claim that JPMorgan CEO has endorsed him

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has not endorsed Donald Trump for president, his spokesman told CNBC.

The Republican nominee Trump on Truth Social had posted a screenshot falsely claiming, "New: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has endorsed Trump for President."

Dimon also has not endorsed the Democratic presidential ticket — either when President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris were leading it.

JPMorgan Chase on Friday flatly denied that its CEO, Jamie Dimon, has endorsed Donald Trump for president, minutes after the Republican nominee claimed on social media that Dimon is now backing him.

"Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate," Dimon spokesman Joe Evangelisti told CNBC in a phone call.

When NBC News asked Trump about the post later Friday, Trump said he did not know about it and that it was not posted by him.

The post, published at 1:56 p.m. ET, was still visible on Trump's official account more than an hour later.

The Trump campaign did not respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Source: @realDonaldTrump | Truth Social

In September, Dimon said that he is not backing either Trump or Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

"I'm not endorsing anyone at this time," Dimon told CNBCTV-18 at the JPMorgan Investor Summit in Mumbai.

Dimon has at times offered qualified praise for Trump, but the two men have also clashed repeatedly over the years.

During the Republican presidential primary season, Dimon had urged corporate leaders to support former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley over Trump.

Trump tore into Dimon for siding with Haley, saying he "had to live with this guy when he came begging to the White House."

— NBC News' Jake Traylor contributed reporting.