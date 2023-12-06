Jamie Dimon lashes out against crypto: ‘If I was the government, I'd close it down'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon lashed out at bitcoin and its peers, suggesting in remarks Wednesday on Capitol Hill that cryptocurrencies should be banned.

"I've always been deeply opposed to crypto, bitcoin, et cetera," the head of the largest U.S. bank by assets said under questioning from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. "The only true use-case for it is criminals, drug traffickers … money laundering, tax avoidance."

"If I was the government, I'd close it down," he added.

The remarks are the latest broadside from Dimon against cryptocurrencies, though his bank is heavily involved in blockchain, the enabling technology for the $1.6 trillion industry.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In previous statements, Dimon has called bitcoin "a hyped-up fraud," a comment he later walked back. He had also likened it to a "pet rock."

Under further questioning from Warren, Dimon and several other CEOs of large banks brought before the committee as part of a routine hearing on the industry, agreed that crypto companies should face the same anti-money laundering regulations as the major financial institutions.