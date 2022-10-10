Taiwan Stocks Down More Than 4% in Mixed Asia Trade as TSMC Plunges 8%

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday, while Taiwan's benchmark index dropped more than 4% on its return to trade after a holiday, as investors weighed the impact of new U.S. rules on chipmaker TSMC.

Japan and South Korea's markets also resumed trading after a holiday on Monday. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.6% and the Topix lost 1.9%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 2.35% and the Kosdaq shed 4.3%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.56% and the Hang Seng Tech index dropped 2.96%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up earlier gains and was about flat.

The Shanghai Composite in mainland China gained 0.4% and the Shenzhen Component rose 0.876%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell nearly 2%.

"Equities continue to sell off as the impact of tighter monetary policy spooks investors," ANZ Research analysts wrote in a note Tuesday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest since July 2020, down 1.04% at 10,542.10, dragged lower by a slump in semiconductor stocks.

The S&P 500 also slipped 0.75% to 3,612.39, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 93.91 points, or 0.32%, to close at 29,202.88.

Japan's current account surplus shrinks in August

Japan's current account surplus for August shrank to 58.9 billion yen ($404 million), data from the finance ministry showed. That's a 96.1% plunge from the same period a year ago.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a surplus of 121.8 billion yen in August. The current account surplus stood at 229 billion yen in July.

Imports grew at a faster pace than exports, with the weaker yen causing import prices to surge.

Currency check: Australian dollar facing 'perfect storm,' Japanese yen close to intervention levels

The Australian dollar has been facing "something of a perfect storm" since the start of the week, according to Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at the National Australia Bank.

The currency, which is highly sensitive to China's economic fortunes, has lost ground following China's weak purchasing managers' index data and new U.S. rules on chip exports to China. It last lost about 0.6% and is trading at $0.6266.

China's onshore and offshore yuan also weakened and last changed hands at 7.19 per dollar.

Meanwhile, Japanese yen weakened against the U.S. dollar to trade at 145.70. That's hovering close to this year's low of 145.89 per dollar, which prompted intervention from authorities in September.

The Japanese currency strengthened to 140-levels following the intervention, but has since largely weakened.

TSMC shares plunge 7% on U.S. export limits

Shares of the world's largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, dropped as much as 7.1% on its return to trade after a holiday on Monday. The stock was reacting to news of U.S. export controls on high-end tech that are meant to limit China's ability to buy and manufacture advanced semiconductors used in military equipment.

TSMC, a heavyweight on the Taiex, dragged the broader market down by around 3% Tuesday morning.

Market intelligence company TrendForce wrote that the U.S. rules will affect non-Chinese firms such as TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix.

"In the future, whether the situation is American factories no longer being able to export to the Chinese market or Chinese factories being unable to initiate projects and mass produce wafer starts, it will all have a negative impact on the future purchase order status of TSMC's 7 [nanometer] and 5nm processes," a press release on TrendForce's website said.

Samsung Electronics' shares lost 3.9% and SK Hynix shed 3.5% at session lows.

U.S. Treasury yields climb, 30-year hits highest level since 2013

The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury note climbed as high at 3.941%, reaching its highest level in nine years.

The 10-year yield rose to 3.963% and the 2-year yield inched higher to 4.318%. Rates fell earlier this month but started to rise again after positive economic data in the U.S. led investors to increase bets on further rate hikes by the Fed.

Bond yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

