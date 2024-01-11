China markets rebound after softer-then-expected deflation, Japan extends record-breaking rally

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Chinese markets reversed losses on Friday after the country posted softer-then-expected deflation data for December, while Japan's markets continued their record breaking rally.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.16%, while the mainland Chinese CSI 300 rose 0.35%. The country's consumer price index fell 0.3%, softer than a 0.4% expected by a Reuters poll of economists, and also lower than the 0.5% fall seen in November.

Separately, both the benchmark Nikkei 225 and Topix are at their highest levels since 1990, having surged in the past week.

The Nikkei advanced 1.06%, paring some gains after surging 2.1% at open, while the broader Topix was up 0.18%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped marginally lower, while South Korea's Kospi inched down 0.14% and the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.95%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended Thursday close to the flat line even as U.S. inflation for December came in higher than expected.

December's consumer price index report came out slightly higher-than-expected, reflecting a 0.3% increase in consumer prices for the month, pushing the annual rate to 3.4%, compared to the 3.2% expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.

The Nasdaq Composite closed at the flat line, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 0.04%.

The S&P 500 edged lower by 0.07%, although earlier in the session, the broad market index briefly traded above its record closing high of 4,796.56.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Brian Evans contributed to this report

Shares in mainland China and Hong Kong reversed losses after China's consumer price index recorded a softer fall then expected in December.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.32%, while the CSI 300 was up 0.21%, after both opening in negative territory,

The country recorded an inflation rate of -0.3%, compared with -0.5% in November and also a softer fall compared with the 0.4% expected in a Reuters poll.

China's producer price index — which measures the change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers — recorded a 2.7% fall year-on-year, softer than the 3% decline in November.

— Lim Hui Jie

Oil climbs over 2% after U.S. and U.K. strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

Oil prices rose after Britain and the United States carried out military strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, U.S. officials said, as tensions in the Red Sea mounted.

Global benchmark Brent jumped 1.87% higher to $78.90 a barrel Friday Asia trading hours, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 2.05% to $73.49 per barrel.

"These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical commercial routes," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday evening.

- Lee Ying Shan

CPI rises more than expected in December

Inflation rose at a greater-than-expected pace in December.

The consumer price index increased by 0.3% last month from November. Year over year, CPI was up 3.4%. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected CPI to have risen 0.2% month over month in December and 3.2% year over year.

However, So-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy prices, was in line pointing to a possible easing of pricing pressures.

— Fred Imbert

Fed still ready to cut even with high inflation, economist McCulley says

Slightly hotter than expected inflation data from December is unlikely to knock the Federal Reserve off course from cutting interest rates later this year, economist Paul McCulley said Thursday.

Even with the consumer price index showing that that inflation rose 3.4% from a year ago, McCulley contended that the Fed's policy "pivot is unambiguously in."

"The next move is a cut, and it's going to be a series of cuts to take us back to neutral. That's the theme the market is working on. I think it's the right theme and the day's data doesn't change that really at all," McCulley said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Nevertheless, stocks fell following the inflation news.

"It's noisy in the data, it's noisy in the market, but we're fundamentally in a soft landing with a pivot already in rhetorically and we're just waiting for it come in reality, timing, pace and magnitude," McCulley added.

—Jeff Cox

Bitcoin miners tumble in afternoon trading

Bitcoin miners gave back earlier gains as the price of the cryptocurrency retreated in volatile trading, after the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of the first U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs, which hit the market Thursday.

The two biggest mining stocks, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms each lost more than 15%. Wall Street favorites Iris Energy and CleanSpark fell 9% and 7%, respectively. Investors were taking profits after the price of bitcoin briefly spiked to above $49,000 for the first time since December 2021. It has pulled back since to the $46,000 level.

Miners were some of the biggest gainers in the stock market in 2023. Marathon finished this year higher by almost 590%, while Riot rose more than 350%. CleanSpark and Iris Energy posted gains of more than 400%.

— Tanaya Macheel

FAA investigating Boeing for panel blow out

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has opened a probe on Boeing after a panel on the side of one of its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes blew off midflight on Saturday.

The investigation will dig into whether Boeing "failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations," the FAA said.

Shares of Boeing slipped nearly 2% in midday trading.

— Leslie Josephs, Michelle Fox