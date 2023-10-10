Jim Cramer says activist investor Nelson Peltz's new battle with Disney is warranted

Troubled Disney (DIS) is facing a new fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz over board seats and the direction of the company — efforts that CNBC's Jim Cramer welcomes.

Peltz called off his previous proxy fight in February, choosing to give just-back CEO Bob Iger time to turn things around at Disney. Since then, however, shares have fallen roughly 24% as the company struggles to make streaming profitable.

So some nine months later, the Trian Fund Management founder is back at it — seeking multiple board seats and looking to push his turnaround ideas. Peltz also expanded his stake in Disney to some 30 million shares, according to CNBC reporting, worth more than $2.5 billion at current prices of around $85 each. Last week, Disney stock reached a 52-week low below $79.

Cramer said Tuesday that Disney, a holding in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio, has been declining for some time now, so it makes sense why shareholders would question its value. "Peltz correctly noticed that the stock is down huge and that's probably not right," Cramer added.

