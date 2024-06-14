Jim Cramer says it's time to take some profits in AI stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors it may be time to ring the register on AI stocks that have seen massive gains.

After a big week for stocks related to artificial intelligence, CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors it may be time to ring the register for many of these companies that have seen massive gains.

"Let's not be too greedy," he said. "Remember, this remarkable, albeit limited, narrow, year — you don't want to spoil it by refusing to ring the register on every one of your stocks that may be AI."

Cramer reviewed the significant surges in the AI sector this week, starting with Apple's record-breaking run after the company announced new AI programming that could boost iPhone sales. Oracle then soared after it reported earnings and announced partnerships with Microsoft and Alphabet. Chipmaker Broadcom beat estimates, and Adobe reported a better-than-expected quarter. Nvidia also ballooned this week, reaching a new 52-week high on Friday.

While Cramer reiterated his "own it, don't trade it" Nvidia stance, he warned against avarice and noted that he's recommending CNBC's Investing Club trim some AI-related investments for its charitable trust. He also mentioned recent analysis by chartist Larry Williams, who suggested Nvidia has reached a top and could decline until late July.

"We know we've been feeling a little greedy, and it's quite unbecoming — when you have big gains, you need to take something off the table," Cramer said. "I am still a true believer in Nvidia, but I don't want to be oblivious to the scale of this massive run."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Broadcom and Alphabet.

