Jim Cramer Says the Fed Is on the Cusp of a ‘Soft, Safe Landing' in Its Inflation Fight

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may be forced to ease interest rate hikes after the recent bank runs, tech layoffs and inflation readings, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

"Until last week's banking fiasco, I think [Federal Reserve Chair] Jay Powell was losing the war against inflation," Cramer said.

The collapse of multiple banks, the potential folding of start-ups and the general unease in the economy all suggest the Federal Reserve is on the "cusp of a soft, safe landing," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

"Until last week's banking fiasco, I think [Federal Reserve Chair] Jay Powell was losing the war against inflation," Cramer said. But the bank run which led to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the concurrent tech troubles are signs that Powell is winning the battle, if not the war, he added.

Cramer acknowledged that prices remain high for travel, housing, and groceries, but given the broader turmoil, "we don't want the Fed to turn a potential soft landing into a hard one."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Regional banks have largely rebounded from concerns over SVB's deposit run, which Cramer said he had never seen in his lifetime. But it's largely a moot point, given that confidence in the banking system has been hammered and the consumer is exhausted.

Tech layoffs, the collapse of commercial real estate and spiking credit card usage all indicate that even with "pockets of confidence," the Fed is coming close to victory, he said.

"I now believe it would be reckless if Powell goes much beyond 5%," Cramer said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com