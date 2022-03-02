Jim Cramer Says These 10 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Shopping List

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks with sizable dividend yields that he believes should be on their shopping list.

"Even after today's big bounce, it's not too late to start putting in some money in some of these things. Find one you like," the "Mad Money" host said.

Investors may turn to dividend-paying stocks during periods of market turbulence, viewing their tangible payouts as a place of safety, the "Mad Money" host said. And Wall Street has been volatile to start the year, as investors balance inflation fears with, more recently, Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"All of this indiscriminate selling has created many stocks with what I think are absurdly high yields that also happen to be dirt-cheap on the earnings," Cramer said, calling the stocks "accidentally high-yielders."

A stock's dividend yield increases as its share price falls. As a result, sometimes companies with high-yielding stocks may have an underlying business problem that's contributed to their share price declining.

In attempt to screen out struggling companies with unsustainable dividends, Cramer's list of stocks all meet the following criteria:

Has yields above 3%

Price is cut down more than 20% from its high

Price doesn't exceed 25 times its earnings

Price exceeds 8 times earnings

Market capitalization is larger than $2 billion

Using the above criteria, Cramer shrunk the list of hundreds of stocks listed in the S&P 500, the S&P MidCap 400, and the small-cap S&P 600 to 39, and then narrowed the list further to 10 stocks he believes could be buying opportunities.

Here's the list:

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of American Eagle Outfitters and Morgan Stanley.

