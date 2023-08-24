Money Report

Jim Cramer takes issue with Wolfe Research's ‘very gutsy call' on this financial stock

By Morgan Chittum,CNBC

Discover Financial Services (DFS) stock surged 1.82% Thursday morning following an upgrade from Wolfe Research, to trade around $90 apiece.

The firm raised its rating on the stock to outperform, or buy, from peer perform, citing Discover's "underperformance fueled by internal control and risk management deficiencies that will ultimately...create a buying opportunity."

CNBC's Jim Cramer took issue with Wolfe's "very gutsy call," citing reports of Discover overcharging merchants for more than a decade. 

"People can't resist bargains. In this market, there's always some analyst who says 'I have to take advantage of it.' In the meantime, if you want a bargain, take advantage of Nvidia (NVDA) if the stock is down."

The artificial-intelligence chipmaker, an Investing Club stock, reported another blowout quarter on Wednesday.

