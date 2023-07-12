Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Cramer Talks Investing's Uglier Aspects, ‘Mistakes Are Just Part of the Business'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • During Wednesday's CNBC Investing Club meeting, Cramer pointed to recent mistakes he's made with CNBC's Charitable Trust.
  • "Money management is an art, not a science," Cramer said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday shared with investors how the sausage really gets made.

Cramer shared the more unsavory aspects of the craft, the inevitable mistakes he said most money managers won't admit to making.

"Money management is an art, not a science," Cramer emphasized. "There are all sorts of conflicting disciplines and difficult reactions to the unforeseen."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

During Wednesday's CNBC Investing Club meeting, Cramer pointed to recent mistakes he's made with CNBC's Charitable Trust, one of which was not buying more shares of household hardware and industrial tool manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker before it shot up to $99.

"I showed the genuine disappointment today that occurred when I refused to violate my basis, an important discipline for me, and pay up for more stock," Cramer said. "I showed what it was like to kick myself. For me, it's torture and I showed that to Investing Club members today, because I'm tired of hearing about how everybody I listen to gets everything right and you get so many things wrong."

Cramer also highlighted his experience with Bausch Health Company, where he "got bagged," listening to a management team "much more bullish than it had any right to be." He asserted that owning your mistakes and accepting them are just part of the game when it comes to managing money, even if you feel like you were the one misled.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

IEA Trims Oil Demand Forecast for the First Time This Year on ‘Persistent' Economic Headwinds

news 34 mins ago

Ukraine War Live Updates: ‘Massive' Overnight Strikes by Iranian Drones Hit Kyiv; Zelenskyy Welcomes ‘Good Result' From NATO Summit

"I want you to have confidence in picking stocks. The only way I can do that, though, is to admit that mistakes are routinely made by everyone, including the professionals — in some cases, especially the professionals — but that they can't keep you from continuing to try," Cramer said. "Mistakes are part of the business for everybody."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us