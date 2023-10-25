Jonathan Majors' assault case heads to trial

Jonathan Majors' assault case is moving forward after a judge denied his motion to dismiss the charges against him.

Majors was arrested in March after an alleged domestic dispute with then then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York.

Prior to the incident, the actor was on the verge of superstardom following big roles in "Creed III" and Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Jonathan Majors will stand trial on assault charges next month after a New York judge Wednesday denied his motion to dismiss the case.

The trial is set for Nov. 29, according to the Manhattan District Attorney.

The charges stem from a March incident in which Majors, 34, was taken into custody over alleged abuse of his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, 30, during a car ride to an apartment in the New York neighborhood of Chelsea.

The incident came just as Majors was bursting into Hollywood superstardom.

After previously starring in HBO's "Lovecraft Country," he was set for a breakout year due to major roles in March release "Creed III" and February's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The latter film, as well as his appearances on the Disney+ show "Loki," positioned him to be the next major villain for Disney's multibillion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe.

CNBC reached out to Disney and Majors' defense team.

Following the alleged assault, Jabbari, a choreographer, was taken to the hospital for "minor injuries to her head and neck," police said at the time. Police said they verified Jabbari's claims after a preliminary investigation and called the incident a "domestic dispute."

Majors has denied the claims against him and brought a misdemeanor assault counter-charge against Jabbari, alleging that she attacked him. On Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Jabbari will not be prosecuted for any crime related to the case, according to NBC News.

Prior to the incident, the couple dated for several years. Jabbari has since been granted a temporary order of protection against Majors, according to Variety. Additionally, Majors' defense team has filed another motion to shield certain sensitive evidence from the public to ensure Majors' right to a fair trial. The judge has not yet ruled on the motion.

Majors faces misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail.