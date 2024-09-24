Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns ‘geopolitics is getting worse'

By Dylan Butts,CNBC

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) speaks to the Economic Club of New York in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2024. 
Mike Segar | Reuters
  • A year after Jamie Dimon named geopolitics the world's biggest risk, JPMorgan Chase's CEO sounded the alarm again.
  • "Geopolitics is getting worse, they are not getting better," Dimon said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
  • He also urged the U.S. to prepare for a prolonged war between Ukraine and Russia.

A year after Jamie Dimon named geopolitics as the world's biggest risk, JPMorgan Chase's CEO sounded the alarm again, warning that the state of global stability has gotten worse.

During his visit to India, Dimon said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 released Tuesday: "My caution is all geopolitics, which may determine the state of the economy."

"Geopolitics is getting worse, they are not getting better. There is chance for accidents in energy supply. God knows if other countries get involved. You have a lot of war taking place right now," he said, before referencing attacks conducted by Yemen's Houthi rebel group that have taken place in the Red Sea.

According to the U.S. military, the Houthis have attacked at least two crude oil tankers this month. 

Geopolitical instability "is my biggest caution," Dimon said. He also urged the U.S. to prepare for a prolonged war between Ukraine and Russia.

The interview came almost a year after Dimon had called geopolitics, after Russia's invasion in Ukraine, the biggest risk that he sees facing the world, larger than high inflation or a U.S. recession.

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

Fed's jumbo interest rate cut puts the U.S. on track for a soft landing, Goldman CFO says

news 32 mins ago

Caroline Ellison could face no jail time for role in FTX collapse

Following a lengthy period of sticky inflation, the Federal Reserve last Wednesday made a jumbo rate cut, its first cut since March 2020. Traders have piled on, driving the S&P 500 to a fresh closing high on Monday.

But Dimon expressed skepticism about the U.S. economy and what markets are pricing in.

"I'm a long-term optimist, but in the short run, I'm also more skeptical of other people that say everything [are] going to be great. Markets are pricing things like they're going to be great. Put me on the cautious side of that one," he said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us