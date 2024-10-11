Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

JPMorgan Chase is set to report third-quarter earnings – here's what the Street expects

By Hugh Son,CNBC

CEO of Chase Jamie Dimon looks on as he attends the seventh “Choose France Summit”, aiming to attract foreign investors to the country, at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, on May 13, 2024.
Lucovic Marin | Getty Images
  • JPMorgan Chase reports third-quarter earnings before the bell Friday.
  • Wall Street expects the bank to report earnings of $4.01 a share and revenue of $41.63 billion, according to LSEG.
  • JPMorgan executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings before the opening bell Friday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

  • Earnings: $4.01 a share, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $41.63 billion, according to LSEG
  • Net interest income: $22.73 billion, according to StreetAccount
  • Trading Revenue: Fixed income of $4.38 billion, Equities of $2.41 billion, according to StreetAccount

JPMorgan will be watched closely for clues on how banks are faring at the start of the Federal Reserve's easing cycle.

The biggest American bank has thrived in a rising rate environment, posting record net income figures since the Fed started hiking rates in 2022.

Now, with the Fed cutting rates, there are questions as to how JPMorgan will navigate the change. Like other big banks, it's margins may be squeezed as yields on interest-generating assets like loans fall faster than its funding costs.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

How Russia's war economy and defense spending could actually make it weaker

news 1 hour ago

Elon Musk hypes $30,000 Tesla self-driving Cybercab and larger Robovan at robotaxi event

Last month, JPMorgan dialed back expectations for 2025 net interest income and expenses, and analysts will want more details on those projections.

Analysts will also want to hear JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's thoughts about the upcoming U.S. election and the industry's efforts to push back against an array of regulatory moves to rein in fees and force banks to hold more capital.

Shares of JPMorgan have jumped 25% this year, exceeding the 20% gain of the KBW Bank Index.

Wells Fargo is scheduled to release results later Friday, while Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley report next week.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us