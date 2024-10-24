Money Report In partnership with news Judge blocks Coach owner Tapestry's proposed acquisition of Michael Kors owner Capri By ,CNBC • Published 14 mins ago • Updated 8 mins ago This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Also on CNBC Yum Brands, Burger King pull onions from some locations after McDonald's outbreak Mattel, Hasbro lower guidance ahead of holiday season FDA eyes McDonald's supplier Taylor Farms as source of E. Coli outbreak Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel Morning Squawk Newsletter Copyright CNBC This article tagged under: news