Judge sets hearing for Trump co-defendant still in custody in Georgia election case

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Fulton County Sheriff's Office
  • A judge in Atlanta set a Friday morning hearing for Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in former President Donald Trump's election interference case in Georgia.
  • Unlike other co-defendants in the case, Floyd has been held in custody since his surrender at Fulton County jail.
  • Floyd's hearing is set for 11 a.m. ET before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

A judge in Atlanta set a Friday morning hearing for Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in former President Donald Trump's election interference case in Georgia who has been held in custody since Thursday afternoon.

Floyd's hearing is set for 11 a.m. ET before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, court records show.

Floyd, like most of the 19 co-defendants in Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis' sprawling RICO case, surrendered at Fulton County jail this week ahead of a Friday deadline.

But the other defendants — including Trump himself — were booked and quickly released because their attorneys had previously negotiated bond agreements with the DA's office.

Floyd did not do this and therefore "is in custody at the Fulton County Jail," the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Floyd is described in Willis' indictment as an individual associated with the pro-Trump group "Black Voices for Trump." He is charged with one count each of racketeering, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses.

His charges relate to an effort to get Ruby Freeman, a poll worker in Georgia's election, to assist in the alleged scheme to overturn Trump's loss to President Joe Biden.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's request on Floyd's status earlier Friday morning.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

