Klarna scores global payment deal with Stripe to expand reach ahead of blockbuster U.S. IPO

Swedish fintech unicorn Klarna told CNBC on Tuesday that it's agreed a major new distribution partnership with U.S. payments firm Stripe.

The deal will let Klarna offer its popular buy now, pay later plans to merchants using Stripe's payment tools in 26 countries.

The new tie-up gives Klarna a big boost at a time when it's gearing up for a hotly anticipated IPO in the U.S.

Klarna has agreed a major new distribution partnership with fellow fintech unicorn Stripe, in a bid to expand reach and add more merchants in the lead-up to its upcoming listing in the U.S.

Klarna's buy now, pay later (BNPL) service will become available as a payment option for merchants using Stripe's payment tools in 26 countries, the two companies told CNBC Tuesday.

This isn't the first time Klarna and Stripe have partnered. In 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic-fueled fintech craze, Stripe announced Klarna would offer its BNPL plans to the U.S. firm's merchants.

BNPL plans are installment loans that allow a consumer to buy something online or in store and then pay off their debt, either at a later date or over a period of equal monthly installments. BNPL arrangements have become a popular way for people to spread the cost of everyday purchases.

The new tie-up with Stripe gives Klarna a big boost at a time when it's gearing up for a hotly anticipated initial public offering. Klarna confidentially filed to IPO in the United States in November. The company could fetch a valuation of as much as $20 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report out last year.

Klarna makes money from the fees that retailers pay on each transaction processed through its platform. In return for giving Klarna visibility as a payment option in its checkout tools, Stripe will get a share of the money Klarna makes from a given transaction.

Klarna declined to disclose financial terms of its deal with Stripe.

"This is really significant for Klarna," David Sykes, Klarna's chief commercial officer, told CNBC, adding the company has already doubled the number of new merchants in the three months since it began implementing the new integration with Stripe in October.

"We added 100,000 new merchants in 2024 and we are already seeing that growth rate increase with this agreement." he added.

Analysts recently valued Klarna, which was founded in 2005, in the $15 billion range. At its peak during the pandemic-led surge in fintech stocks, the company attracted a valuation of $46 billion in a funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 back in 2021.

In 2022, Klarna took an 85% haircut in a fresh round of funding that valued the firm at $6.7 billion.

The deal also has the potential to drive incremental revenue gains for Stripe, too.

BNPL proponents tout these plans as a way to increase the overall level of transactions, as shoppers can buy more items during a shorter term window and then pay them off over a longer timeframe.

A study Stripe ran last year found businesses offering BNPL as a payment method generated up to 14% more revenue from increased conversion and higher average order values.

"We've seen BNPL volume grow 172% last year on Stripe, which is much faster than other mainstream payment methods," Jeanne Grosser, chief business officer of Stripe, told CNBC, adding that the deal with Klarna was a "win-win" for both firms.

Stripe has long been speculated to be a near-term IPO candidate — for its part, though, the company says it's in no rush. The company, also a victim of a slump in fintech valuations, slashed its valuation to $50 billion in 2023 from $95 billion in 2021. The company's valuation reportedly rebounded to $70 billion, as part of a secondary share sale.