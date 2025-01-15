Watch live: Senate confirmation hearings for Trump CIA, State, Attorney General picks

This is CNBC's live coverage of Senate confirmation hearings for six of President-elect Donald Trump's nominees on Jan. 15, 2025.

Six of president-elect Donald Trump's nominees to top positions in his administration face their first Senate confirmation hearings today.

The nominees for attorney general, director of central intelligence and the White House Office of Management and Budget will all testify before their committees of jurisdiction, as well as Trump's picks for secretaries of state, energy and transportation.

The six nominees — Pam Bondi, John Ratcliffe, Russell Vought, Sen. Marco Rubio, Chris Wright and Sean Duffy — are not among Trump's most controversial picks. Barring any serious, unforeseen issues they are widely expected to be confirmed shortly after Trump is sworn into office on Monday.

Each hearing is expected to last between three and four hours. CNBC is streaming the hearings for Bondi, Rubio and Wright live. Other hearings are available for viewing on C-SPAN.

Transportation pick Sean Duffy vows to 'restore global confidence in Boeing'

The Senate Commerce Committee kicked off its confirmation hearing for Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Transportation, former Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wisc.

The airline industry has pushed back on a host of Biden-administration rules for air travelers, including automatic refunds for customers, and Duffy's approach will be a key topic, closely watched by consumer advocates and airline executives.

Duffy nodded to a major industry concern: a shortfall of air traffic controllers in his opening testimony and he vowed to "restore global confidence in Boeing and to ensure our skies are safe," pointing to ongoing struggles of the aerospace giant and top U.S. exporter.

— Leslie Josephs

— Ece Yildirim

Rubio confirmation hearing begins with Sen. Scott praising him

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee began its hearing on Rubio's nomination for secretary of state.

"Marco sees the values of our allies and democratic leaders who will stand up to our adversaries and who will work with the United States to deny footholds to communist China, Iran and Russia," said Sen. Rick Scott, Rubio's fellow Florida Republican.

- Dan Mangan

Hearing for CIA pick John Ratcliffe begins

The Senate Intelligence Committee began its hearing on whether to confirm John Ratcliffe to lead the CIA.

— Kevin Breuninger

Border patrol union backs Bondi

The National Border Patrol Council backed Bondi to be U.S. attorney general, saying in a statement that she "will ensure that our nation's borders are not ignored anymore."

— Kevin Breuninger

Bondi says she will end 'partisan weaponization' of DOJ

In her prepared opening remarks, Bondi praises Trump and vows to end "the partisan weaponization of the Department of Justice."

Bondi says her "overriding objective" is to "return the Department of Justice to its core mission of keeping Americans safe and vigorously enforcing the law."

She also echoes a version of Trump's campaign slogan, saying that, "If confirmed, I will do what it takes to make America safe again."

— Kevin Breuninger

Advocacy group says Bondi's corporate lobbying makes her unsuitable as A.G.

The Public Citizen advocacy group says Bondi is unsuitable as attorney general because of potential "multiple conflicts of interest for her and the" DOJ due to her prior work for 30 corporate and foreign lobbying clients.

"When Pam Bondi left her post as Florida Attorney General, she went right to work as a registered lobbyist for big corporations and registered foreign agent serving foreign interests," said Public Citizen democracy advocate Jon Golinger. "The U.S. Attorney General should be the American people's lawyer – not a corporate lobbyist with a closet full of conflicted clients, many of whom seek government contracts or are being investigated by the very Justice Department Bondi now seeks to lead."

Public Citizen's co-president, Lisa Gilbert, is scheduled to testify as a witness on Thursday at Bondi's second confirmation hearing.

- Dan Mangan

Pam Bondi arrives at the hearing

Trump's attorney general pick Pam Bondi has arrived at the Hart Senate Office Building for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

— Ece Yildirim

Bondi's independence, loyalty to Trump likely to come under scrutiny

Pam Bondi wasn't Trump's first choice to lead the Department of Justice — she replaced former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who withdrew his bid for attorney general amid a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations and other controversies.

Bondi, the former AG of Florida and lobbyist, is a much safer pick by comparison. But she is likely to face intense scrutiny from Democrats over the extent of her loyalty to Trump, given their fears about how the incoming president might seek to wield the government's justice system against his foes.

Bondi, 59, had helped lead the America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump think tank, and defended Trump during his first Senate impeachment trial in 2020.

She has also criticized the criminal cases that Trump faced prior to his election, including those brought by former special counsel Jack Smith, claiming that the legal system was weaponized.

— Kevin Breuninger

Tense Pete Hegseth hearing kicked off Trump Cabinet confirmations

The process of appointing Trump's Cabinet kicked off Tuesday with a contentious Senate confirmation hearing for Defense Secretary hopeful Pete Hegseth, one of the president-elect's most controversial picks.

Despite Democrats' best efforts to grill Hegseth on his relative lack of experience and a series of allegations about his past, the former Fox News host emerged from the hearing likely to be confirmed.

There were some tense moments, however. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., zeroed in on Hegseth's admitted past infidelities and a 2017 sexual assault accusation against him.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and others pressed Hegseth about his past comments opposing women in combat.

But Hegseth got a warm embrace from Republicans. A key GOP holdout, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, said later Tuesday that she would vote to confirm him.

— Kevin Breuninger

Here's the full schedule of today's confirmation hearings

9:30 a.m. ET

Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee

10:00 a.m. ET

Secretary of State nominee Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Director of Central Intelligence nominee John Ratcliffe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee

Secretary of Energy nominee Chris Wright testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee

Secretary of Transportation nominee Sean Duffy testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee

1:00 p.m. ET

Director of White House Office of Management and Budget nominee Russell Vought testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

— Christina Wilkie

Gov. Kristi Noem's hearing was postponed last-minute

A scheduled confirmation hearing today for South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, Trump's pick for to lead the Department of Homeland Security, was abruptly postponed late Tuesday afternoon.

A former member of the House, Noem's confirmation process was expected to be the most controversial of today's slate.

The reason for the postponement was given, but The Hill newspaper reported that it was "due to a delay on the FBI background check" for Noem.

— Christina Wilkie