Live updates: Trump speaks at auto plant as Republican rivals clash at second debate

Follow live coverage of the second Republican presidential debate Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California, and former President Donald Trump's visit to a nonunion auto parts supplier.

Seven Republicans hoping to catch up to Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination are set to clash Wednesday night at the second debate of the primary cycle.

The debate's impact on the race may be limited — for the second time — by the absence of Trump.

The Republican front-runner is again skipping the debate to hold a parallel event that will siphon at least some attention away from his rivals.

The two-hour debate is set to start at 9 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California.

It will air on Fox Business and Univision and will be livestreamed by Rumble.

The candidates set to appear are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Trump is scheduled to start delivering a speech an hour earlier at an auto parts supplier in outer Detroit, Michigan.

Trump has sought to court the United Auto Workers union as thousands of its members continue their historic strike against the Big Three automakers, Ford, GM and Stellantis.

But his plan to speak at Drake Enterprises, a nonunion company, drew criticism from UAW President Shawn Fain.

Fain joined President Joe Biden on a picket line Tuesday.

Trump made a similar effort to counter-program the first GOP debate in late August when he pre-taped an interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson that aired online just before the showdown began.

DNC launch anti-GOP ads outside Reagan Library as Republicans debate

The Democratic National Committee is launching two anti-GOP advertisements outside the Reagan Library as seven candidates prepare to debate.

The DNC announced Wednesday that they plan to fly an aerial banner around the debate site right up until the start of the event. The banner will say "GOP 2024: A Race For The Extreme MAGA Base," according to the DNC.

The committee, which is supporting President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection effort, also plans to run a mobile billboard around the Reagan Library as the debate takes place.

Similar to the aerial banner, the mobile advertisement tries to link the seven Republican candidates to former President Donald Trump, who is not taking part in tonight's debate.

— Brian Schwartz

Nikki Haley goes on digital ad spree day of debate

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley went on a digital advertisement publishing spree on Wednesday, hours before the second Republican debate in California.

Haley, who will be on the debate stage Wednesday night, published different ads on X and the Meta platforms of Facebook and Instagram. For Haley, tonight's debate could serve as a crucial moment for her to move up in the polls and keep raising enough campaign cash to stay in the race. Former President Donald Trump leads the GOP primary field with 58% of support, while Haley is at 7%, according to a Morning Consult tracker.

Haley's advertisement published on her X page Wednesday morning depicts her as a fighter and not a stranger to taking on what she calls "bullies."

The Haley ads on Meta's platforms that started running Wednesday ask for donors to give at least $7.99, according to the Meta digital ad library. With that, contributors can get a Haley t-shirt.

— Brian Schwartz

Tim Scott leads candidates who qualified for the second debate in ad support

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. may not be leading in the Republican primary polls but is going into tonight's debate leading in ad support.

Scott has seen over $51 million through Wednesday in ad support, according to AdImpact.

AdImpact calculated the total amount spent in support of all seven candidates who qualified for the second debate. The totals reflect how much each campaign and outside political action committees have spent on ads in favor of their candidates.

Second to Scott is Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with $39 million, followed by former President Donald Trump with $27 million in supportive ad spending.

Trump is skipping tonight's debate. He leads the Republican primary field with 58% of support, according to Morning Consult.

-- Brian Schwartz

Trump en route to court autoworkers amid UAW strike — with speech at nonunion company

Trump said he is on his way to Detroit to deliver a speech aimed at blue-collar workers — especially auto workers, thousands of whom are on strike from top carmakers' plants as they demand better pay and hours.

But Trump, who seeks the endorsement of the union leading the strike, will be speaking at a nonunion auto parts factory.

The decision drew condemnation from United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, who called it a "pathetic irony."

"I don't think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for," Fain said Tuesday night on CNN.

Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing his departure for Michigan, "I LOVE, & WILL SAVE, THE AUTOWORKERS."

He is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. ET at Drake Enterprises in Clinton Township.

Trump is skipping his second straight chance to confront, and be confronted by, his GOP rivals in a live televised debate.

His campaign event is purposely scheduled to counter-program the Republican debate.

— Kevin Breuninger

How to watch the second Republican debate

The second Republican debate for the 2024 GOP primary for president is set to kick off Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time from the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

The debate will air on Fox News Channel and Fox Business, as well as through Fox's digital streaming platforms and Rumble.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., have all qualified for the debate.

Former President Donald Trump is skipping the Wednesday night event.

— Brian Schwartz