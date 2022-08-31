‘Lord of the Rings', ‘Star Wars', ‘Cobra Kai': Here Are 8 Highly-Anticipated Shows Streaming on Amazon, Disney+, Netflix and More in September

The fall TV calendar is jam packed with new and returning shows. From fantasy to comedy to true crime, September will deliver content for every kind of fan.

Though the month's water cooler talk will likely be dominated by the ongoing "Game of Thrones" spinoff and the forthcoming "Lord of the Rings" show, there is plenty of worthwhile television coming to streaming in the coming weeks.

If you're looking for something new to watch, consider some of these releases hitting Amazon, Discovery+, Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu this month.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (Sept. 1, Prime Video)

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"House of the Dragon" may have gotten a two-episode head start, but it will soon have company in the fantasy arena. Amazon has spent over $700 million getting its "Lord of the Rings" show off the ground, and the streamer is no doubt hoping that it will tap into the same vein of excitement that made "Game of Thrones" such a phenomenon.

'House of Hammer' (Sept. 2, Discovery+)

This three part docuseries chronicles not only the allegations of abuse and cannibalism that derailed the career of movie star Armie Hammer, but also dives into his family history starting with his great grandfather, the oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

'Cobra Kai' Season 5 (Sept. 9, Netflix)

The hit Netflix show returns for its fifth season, which will see "Karate Kid" protagonist Daniel LaRusso teaming up with Johnny Lawrence to stop Terry Silver from spreading his violent karate philosophy across the San Fernando Valley.

'American Gigolo' (Sept. 10, Showtime)

Jon Bernthal stars in the reimagining of the 1980 Richard Gere film. The series will follow Bernthal's Julian Kaye, a former sex worker searching for answers after spending 15 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Sept. 14, Hulu)

The dystopian drama returns for what may potentially be its final season, setting up June and Selena for an explosive confrontation following the events of the season four finale.

'Abbot Elementary' Season 2 (Sept. 21, ABC)

Fresh off of its 7 Emmy nominations and a new TV deal for creator Quinta Brunson, ABC's smash hit "Abbot Elementary" returns for a full, 22-episode season two.

'Andor' (Sept. 21, Disney+)

The galaxy far, far away just keeps getting bigger. The latest "Star Wars" television project is a prequel to the 2016 film "Rogue One" -- which itself was a prequel to "A New Hope". The show follows a young Cassian Andor's journey from thief to spy for the Rebellion.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: 4 'Game of Thrones' podcasts to listen to if you're watching HBO's 'House of the Dragon'