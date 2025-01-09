Los Angeles wildfires latest: At least 5 dead, more than 100,000 forced to evacuate

Ringo Chiu | Reuters

The wildfires around Los Angeles continued to rage Thursday, disrupting an area resided by millions of people.

At least five people have been reported dead due to the wildfires, while more than 100,000 were forced to leave their homes.

Five fires have been confirmed thus far. The first fire erupted Tuesday morning in Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles County neighborhood. Another one started near a canyon north of downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Another burns in a suburb north of San Fernando, while the most recent one ignited in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a post on X Wednesday night that more than 7,500 firefighting personnel were "on the ground working with local and federal partners to respond to California's ongoing historic wildfires."

"Southern California residents — please remain vigilant tonight. Listen to local officials and be ready to evacuate if you're near impacted areas," he added.

— NBC News contributed reporting.

Celebrities lose homes, flee as Los Angeles fires spread

Genaro Molina | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

A home reportedly belonging to Hollywood actors Leighton Meester and Adam Brody was one of more than 1,000 buildings destroyed by wildfires raging across Los Angeles, including a blaze that started on Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, Maria Shriver and other celebrities were among more than 100,000 people forced to evacuate their homes to escape the out-of-control fires burning in some of Los Angeles' most desirable areas.

The largest blaze consumed more than 15,000 acres in Pacific Palisades, a picturesque neighborhood between the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu that is home to many film, television and music stars.

Brody, best known for his roles in TV series "The O.C." and "Nobody Wants This", and Meester, who starred in "Gossip Girl", bought their Pacific Palisades home in 2019 for $6.5 million, according real estate and entertainment websites.

Shriver, a journalist and the former first lady of California when she was married to former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, said the destruction in the upscale enclave was devastating.

"Everything is gone. Our neighborhood, our restaurants," she wrote on X on Wednesday.

— Reuters

Companies offer support to Californians fleeing fires

Agustin Paullier | Afp | Getty Images

Big-name companies ranging from rideshare platforms to telecom giants have offered resources aimed at aiding Los Angeles-area residents amid the fires.

Airbnb partnered with 211LA to provide free, temporary housing to evacuees. Interested parties can fill out this form.

Uber shared a $40 credit for Long Angeles County residents taking a trip to an active shelter by using the code "WILDFIRE25," according to NBC's affiliate station there. Lyft will provide two $25 vouchers for the first 500 customers to use the code "CAFIRERELIEF25" by Jan. 15.

AT&T is waving select charges for customers in certain California zip codes. Verizon said it's providing unlimited calls, texting and data usage to customers in "hardest hit" areas and has set up WiFi and charging stations at three locations.

Planet Fitness offered evacuees free access to facilities through Jan. 15, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Click here to see a full list of resources from companies vetted by NBC Los Angeles.

— Alex Harring

Early insurance estimates emerge

Nick Ut | Getty Images

Early damage estimates are starting to emerge, even as the fires continue to rage.

AccuWeather reports economic losses to reach as much as $57 billion. Analysts at JPMorgan put insured losses at about $10 billion. AM Best says it's too early to assess the damage, but that the high value of lost real estate will generate large economic losses.

Pacific Palisades is in the top five concentrated areas of exposure in Southern California.

State Farm has the largest market share with 8 million policies in California. Farmers Insurance is a close second, with Travelers, Allstate, Chubb and USAA in the top 10.

Years ago, Chubb began managing down its exposure in the regulated market, where rates have to be approved. Instead, it writes property insurance for high-net-worth individuals under Excess & Surplus lines, which aren't subject to approval.

AIG and Pure Insurance also offer the high-end policies that could get hit from these fires.

— Contessa Brewer

Palisades Fire in California burns more than 15,000 acres

Agustin Paullier | Afp | Getty Images

The Palisades Fire that has ravaged the Los Angeles area has burned more than 15,000 acres through Thursday morning. Here's a look at the devastation caused by the other four fires in the area, per NBC News:

Eaton Fire: 10,600 acres

Hurst Fire: 855 acres

Lidia Fire: 348 acres

Sunset fire: 60 acres

— Fred Imbert

Los Angeles and Ventura counties under red flag warnings until Friday

Mark Viniello | Mark Viniello Via Reuters

The National Weather Service said Wednesday evening that "much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties" were under red flag warnings until 6 p.m. on Friday due to "moderate to strong North to Northeast winds and low relative humidity."

Winds will be lighter Thursday morning but will pick up again Thursday afternoon and night, lasting into early Friday, the National Weather Service said. It added that "gusts of 30 to 50 mph could sporadically affect lower elevations and favored valleys."

— NBC News