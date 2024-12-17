Luigi Mangione indicted on murder charges for shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

A New York grand jury indicted Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4.

Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to file paperwork seeking Mangione’s extradition from Pennsylvania, where he has been held since being arrested at a McDonald’s.

A New York grand jury indicted Luigi Mangione on charges of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said Tuesday.

Mangione is charged with one count of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as killing as an act of terrorism.

He is also charged in the indictment in Manhattan Supreme Court with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon and a single count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The Ivy League graduate, who comes from a prominent Baltimore-area family, faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to file paperwork seeking Mangione's extradition from Pennsylvania in light of the indictment, her spokesman told NBC News.

Mangione, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Thompson on Dec. 4 outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan. Thompson, 50, was headed into the hotel for an investor day event for his company's parent, UnitedHealth Group.

"We allege that Luigi Mangione carried out the brazen, targeted and fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson," Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

"This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice," Bragg said.

The DA said "we have indications" that Mangione will waive his right to an extradition hearing on Thursday in Pennsylvania, and consent to be sent to New York to face the murder case.

Read the full indictment.

Mangione was arrested Dec. 9 at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after police responded to a call of a suspicious person at the restaurant. He allegedly gave officers a fake New Jersey ID that is believed to be the same one he used to check into a Manhattan hostel in late November.

Police found a gun, a silencer, and ammunition in his backpack. The gun matched three shell casings found outside the shooting scene in Manhattan, and Mangione's fingerprints matched ones found on a water bottle and snack bar left near the scene, police said.

Source: UnitedHealthcare (L) | NYPD (R)

The shell casings found at the scene had the words "deny," and "depose," written on them, while an unfired bullet had the word "delay" written on it, the DA's office said. The words match ones used to describe tactics of health insurers and other insurance companies to deny claims by customers.

Prosecutors in Manhattan, hours after Mangione's arrest, filed a criminal complaint against him charging him with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a silencer, and possession of a forged instrument.

The grand jury indictment handed up Tuesday supersedes that complaint.

Mangione, who is being held in a Pennsylvania prison without bail on gun and forgery charges, is due to appear Thursday morning in Blair County Court for two separate hearings.

The first session will be a preliminary hearing on the state criminal charges there. The second hearing, with a different judge, will deal with extradition proceedings.

Mangione was visited in the prison in Huntingdon on Friday by his New York criminal defense lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, and her husband and law partner, Marc Agnifilo.

