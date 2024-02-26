Lunar landing photos: Intuitive Machines' Odysseus sends back first images from the moon

Intuitive Machines' cargo moon lander Odysseus returned its first images from the surface.

Company executives believe the lander caught its landing gear sideways in the moon's surface while touching down and tipped over.

Despite resting on its side, the company's historic IM-1 mission is still operating on the moon.

Intuitive Machines' cargo lander, Odysseus, returned its first images from the moon's surface over the weekend, as the spacecraft settles in to its lunar destination.

The company's historic IM-1 mission is now operating on the moon after landing on Thursday, becoming the first privately developed spacecraft to soft land on the lunar surface.

Intuitive Machines initially reported Odysseus was standing upright. But, in an update late on Friday, company executives said they believe the spacecraft caught its landing gear sideways in the moon's surface while touching down and tipped over.

Despite resting on its side, Odysseus is still sending back data. Intuitive Machines expects Odysseus to operate until Tuesday morning, when its solar panels will no longer be exposed to the sun.

Intuitive Machines' stock fell as much as 30% in Monday trading from its previous close at $9.59 a share.

The Odysseus lander carried 12 government and commercial payloads — six of which are for NASA under a $118 million contract through the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, initiative.

NASA leadership emphasized the IM-1 mission was still successful despite the spacecraft tipping over, calling the landing "a gigantic accomplishment."

One of the payloads, "EagleCam," is a small camera developed by Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University. Originally EagleCam was to be ejected in the final moments of Odysseus' landing, to capture the first images of a moon landing from outside a spacecraft, but an issue with the lander's navigation system meant the camera did not deploy. Embry-Riddle's team said that Intuitive Machines still plans to release EagleCam from the lander at a later time.

Here are some of the initial images from the landing:

Coming in for landing

Intuitive Machines

On the surface

Intuitive Machines

Spotted from above