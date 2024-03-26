Major bridge in Baltimore collapses into river, police say

The Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed at 1:35 a.m. local time on Tuesday, a Baltimore City police spokesperson said.
Workers may have fallen in water, the police force added.
"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," the Maryland Transportation Authority said.
The U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.
This breaking news story is being updated.
