Major bridge in Baltimore collapses into river, police say

The Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed at 1:35 a.m. local time on Tuesday, a Baltimore City police spokesperson said.

Workers may have fallen in water, the police force added.

"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

The U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

MAJOR BALTIMORE TRAFFIC ALERT: AVOID I-695 southeast corridor. I-695 Key Bridge collapse due to ship strike. Active scene. Use I-95 or I-895. #baltraffic #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 26, 2024

This breaking news story is being updated.