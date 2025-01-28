Money Report

Man arrested with Molotov cocktails aimed to kill Treasury secretary at Capitol, police say

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

The dome of the Capitol is seen through a security fence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2024.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • A Massachusetts man arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Monday with Molotov cocktails and a knife told police he was there to "kill" Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, court documents say.
  • Ryan Michael "Reily" English initially intended to kill Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and House Speaker Mike Johnson, documents show.

A Massachusetts man arrested at the U.S. Capitol with Molotov cocktails and a knife told police he was there to "kill" Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Ryan Michael "Reily" English, who turned himself in to U.S. Capitol Police at 3:12 p.m. ET Monday, said he traveled to Washington, D.C., initially planning to kill Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., a police affidavit revealed.

But English shifted his target to Bessent after stopping at a library in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and reading that the Senate was voting Monday on his nomination as President Donald Trump's Treasury chief, the document says.

English contemplated throwing the Molotov cocktails at Bessent's feet, according to the affidavit, which was filed in Washington, D.C., federal court. And if he were able to get close enough, English said, he would have stabbed Bessent with a knife.

Bessent's nomination was confirmed about three hours after English's arrest.

English has been charged with unlawful receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm, as well as carrying a firearm, explosive or incendiary device on Capitol grounds.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

