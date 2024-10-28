Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag after dismal start to the season

Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag as the club's first-team manager on Monday following a dismal start to the Premier League season.

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future," Manchester United said in a statement.

Manchester United is recognized as one of the world's most popular and successful sports teams, but the storied club has endured a torrid time in recent years.

The soccer club said former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, while a permanent replacement for Ten Hag is recruited.

The move brings an end to months of speculation about Ten Hag's future at Manchester United.

The Dutch coach, who won two domestic trophies during his two-and-half-year tenure at the club, was dismissed after the club lost 2-1 to West Ham at the weekend.

The result marked Manchester United's fourth loss in just nine Premier League games and leaves the club 14th in the table, 12 points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Manchester City and seven points above the relegation zone.

Shares of Manchester United, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, traded around 0.8% higher on Monday. The stock price has fallen more than 21% year-to-date.

The decision to dismiss Ten Hag will be regarded as one of the most significant moves since British petrochemicals billionaire and Ineos Chief Executive Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy a minority stake in Manchester United.

Ratcliffe finalized an agreement in February to purchase a 27.7% stake in the club. The Glazer family, which has owned Manchester United since 2005, retain a majority stake under the terms of the deal.

However, the agreement allowed Ratcliffe's Ineos Group to take control of soccer operations at the club.

The club, which holds the record for the most Premier League titles with 13, has not won the domestic topflight title since the departure of manager Alex Ferguson in 2013.