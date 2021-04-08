Manhattan DA Reportedly Collected Records From Former Daughter-In-Law of Trump Org Exec

The former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg on Thursday turned over financial records to investigators working for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in response to a grand jury subpoena, The Washington Post reported.

Jennifer Weisselberg was married to Weisselberg's son, Barry Weisselberg, from 2004 to 2018. She has previously said that she is cooperating with prosecutors in Vance's office and claimed to have several boxes of materials obtained during divorce proceedings to give to investigators.

The subpoena asked for Jennifer Weisselberg to turn over all materials in her possession connected to her ex-husband's bank accounts, credit cards, statements of net worth and tax filings, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the order.

The subpoena specifically asked for materials related to the Trump Organization and an ice rink that the company runs in central park, Wollman Rink, The Washington Post reported. Barry Weisselberg manages the rink for the Trump Organization, according to the newspaper.

Vance, who is investigating former President Donald Trump's finances, has recently appeared to zero in on Allen Weisselberg, possibly as part of an effort to get him to cooperate. The New York Times reported last month that Vance's office had subpoenaed Allen Weisselberg's personal bank records.

Vance has said that he is investigating possible bank and insurance fraud related to the Trump Organization. He obtained years of Trump's closely guarded personal tax returns and other financial records in February after a prolonged legal fight that twice reached the Supreme Court.

Trump has called the investigation a witch hunt. Vance's office has not brought any charges against Trump, Barry or Allen Weisselberg. Neither Barry nor Allen Weisselberg responded to requests for comment submitted to the Trump Organization on Thursday.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Jennifer Weisselberg said, "My knowledge of the documents and my voice connect the flow of money from various banks and from personal finances that bleed directly into the Trump Organization."

Duncan Levin, her attorney, told the newspaper that "Jennifer is committed to cooperating with prosecutors, and turning over any documents in her possession that might be helpful."

Levin said that Jennifer Weisselberg had provided investigators with everything they requested but that "we're continuing to review documents" and may have more to provide in the future.

Levin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

